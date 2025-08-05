The Buffalo Bills were a scoring machine last season as they led the AFC with 525 points. There was nearly an even split of their 62 offensive touchdowns, with the passing game accounting for 30 and the ground attack recording a league-high 32 scores.

Half of Buffalo's rushing touchdowns were provided by James Cook, who shared the NFL lead with Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions in that category. It was a breakout season in that regard for Cook after he scored on the ground only twice in each of his first two seasons after being selected out of Georgia in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

There weren't many times in 2024 when Cook was on the field and did not make his way to the end zone. The 25-year-old ran for a touchdown in all but four of the 16 regular season contests in which he played and ended his campaign with a four-game streak, scoring five times during that run.

Cook's penchant for rushing scores continued in the postseason as he recorded three touchdowns on the ground in three games for the Bills, including a pair against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Only 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles had more in the playoffs with five apiece.

Last year's success has Cook seeking a contract extension. The two-time Pro Bowler, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, has been present at Buffalo's training camp practices but has not participated, stating he is taking a stance until the sides agree to terms.

Without taking his contract squabble into account, SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick has made Cook Under 9.5 rushing touchdowns, which currently is priced at -140 at Caesars Sportsbook, as his No. 1 running back player prop pick for the 2025 season. Selesnick enters the campaign with a 524-418 record on his NFL picks.

"Cook exploded for 16 rushing touchdowns last season while playing on one of the most efficient offenses in NFL history," Selesnick told SportsLine. "Prior to last year, Cook ran for four touchdowns in 33 career games. Josh Allen also scores a lot of rushing touchdowns for the Bills, and Ray Davis may vulture some as well. I'd play this down to 8.5."

The league MVP last season, Allen indeed is a major contributor for Buffalo when it comes to rushing touchdowns. The 29-year-old quarterback ran for six or more scores in each of his first five NFL seasons before racking up 15 on the ground in 2023, which tied him with Hurts for second in the league behind then-Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (18).

Allen reached double figures again last year, registering 12 touchdown runs. Davis added three as a rookie in 2024 and likely would receive even more opportunities should Cook's contract issues cause him to miss the start of the regular season.

Even if he is ready to go when the Bills host the Ravens in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football in a rematch of last year's divisional round matchup, Selesnick likes Cook to go Under 9.5 rushing touchdowns in 2025.