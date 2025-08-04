A year hasn't passed since Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was being called the dreaded "B" word: bust.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft had a forgettable rookie season. He threw almost as many interceptions (10) as touchdowns (11) and had a 73.7 passer rating (the lowest among any quarterback who played more than 10 games) as the Panthers went 2-14 with him as the starter. The decision to draft the 5-foot-10 Young No. 1 overall drew even more criticism when the No. 2 overall pick that year, C.J. Stroud of the Texans, had one of the best rookie seasons by a quarterback in NFL history.

Young found a new bottom to begin the 2024 season. Over the first two games, he completed 31-of-56 passes for 245 yards and zero touchdowns while throwing three interceptions. Carolina lost those games by a combined score of 73-13, and media outlets called Young's performance "lifeless, "disastrous" and "poor" among other less-than-flattering adjectives. Head coach Dave Canales, who was in his first season as Panthers coach, benched Young in favor of Andy Dalton, and the 36-year-old journeyman quarterback immediately responded by completing 26-of-37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-22 road victory over the Raiders.

SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, who has gone 524-418 on his NFL picks entering 2025, has made Young Over 3,150 passing yards as his No. 1 quarterback player prop pick for the upcoming campaign. What changed?

With his NFL stock seemingly on life support last season, Young revived his career. Beginning in Week 8, when he was forced into the starting lineup after Dalton sprained his right thumb in an auto accident, Young completed 61.8% of his passes for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, averaging 210.4 passing yards per game. He added another five touchdowns on the ground.

His last three games were his best. He completed 64.8% of his passes for 612 yards and seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also had three rushing scores. He eventually started the team's final 10 games, directing the team to a 4-6 record.

In the offseason, the front office prioritized getting pass-catching help for Young. Carolina used the No. 8 overall pick in the draft to select big-bodied receiver Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona. The Panthers then added speedy receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. out of Colorado in the sixth round.

Based on the way that Young ended last season and the additions Carolina made in the offseason, Selesnick likes Young to go Over 3,150 passing yards.

"It looked like something clicked for Young and the Panthers offense over the final three games of the 2024 season," Selesnick says. "Heading into the second year of Dave Canales' offense, I loved that Carolina prioritized getting Young help in the offseason. This line is criminally low. I'd play it up to 3,250."