The status of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for the team's season opener on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks is in doubt after McCaffrey did not practice on Friday because of a calf injury. McCaffrey's absence comes one day after he was limited in practice and was listed on the injury report.

The news is nothing new for McCaffrey and 49ers fans. When healthy, the all-purpose running back is one of the best backs in the league. But the 29-year-old McCaffrey has missed at least 10 games in three of the last five seasons, including last year when he played just four games because of injuries.

This time McCaffrey is less than 100% even before the season has started.

On Friday the running back described his sitting out of practice as precautionary.

"It's nothing serious," he told reporters. "Like I said, I feel great about where I'm at. Unfortunately, when you have the injury history that I have, sometimes when you don't practice, things get blown out of proportion."

He added, "I felt like it was a smart thing to do to not finish the practice because I've been there before, and I've been my own worst enemy in situations like that. I was proud of myself for not doing that again."

Even before McCaffrey sat out Friday's workout, SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick had faded McCaffrey in his six best player prop bets for NFL Week 1. Selesnick, who is 979-780 on all picks since joining SportsLine in 2021, is taking McCaffrey Under 112.5 total rushing and receiving yards (-113) against the Seahawks. That total figures to drop after Friday's news.

In addition to McCaffrey's health, Selesnick noted the injuries on the San Francisco offensive line. Dominick Puni was a limited participant in practice earlier in the week, and Ben Bartch is battling an elbow injury.

"I also consider this a very difficult matchup against a Seattle defense that was a top five unit over the second half of last season," Selesnick says. "The Seahawks are returning virtually every key defensive player while adding additional talent and depth to a cutting-edge scheme led by Mike Macdonald."

Kickoff for Sunday's game is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.