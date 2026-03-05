Tottenham aim to end their stretch of futility on Thursday, March 5 when they host Crystal Palace in an English Premier League match. Tottenham (7-8-13) are 16th in the English Premier League table and are winless in their past 10 league matches (0-4-6). Spurs are in real danger of being relegated if they can't turn things around soon. Palace (9-8-11) aren't in much better shape, as they sit 14th, but are 2-2-1 in their past five league matches. They come in off a 2-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, the same day Spurs lost by the same score to Fulham.

Kickoff at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Spurs are +140 favorites on the money line in the latest Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Palace a +200 underdog and a draw priced at +235. The total for match goals is set at 2.5 (Over -120, Under -110). Check out the latest SportsLine Projection Model picks for Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham, and make sure you know what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is betting for the match.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace on Thursday, March 5.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace best bets

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 Goals (+110, 0.5 units)

Crystal Palace Draw No Bet (+110, 0.5 units)

Over 4.5 cards (+100, 0.5 units)

Tottenham Hotspur will try to snap their 10-game winless streak when they host Crystal Palace in North London on Thursday.

Spurs have slipped down to 16th in the Premier League table after picking up zero wins, four draws and six defeats from their last 10 league matches. The club fired manager Thomas Frank following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle on Feb. 10.

Former Juventus boss Igor Tudor replaced Frank in the hot seat, but the Croatian coach has been unable to turn things around. His tenure began with a 4-1 defeat to local rivals Arsenal, and Spurs then lost 2-1 to Fulham at the weekend.

They've lost their last four games and they're now just four points clear of the relegation zone, so they're in serious danger of losing their Premier League status. The players will be under intense pressure on Thursday, so it could prove to be a nervy game.

Tottenham's injury crisis

On Dec. 28, Archie Gray's goal earned Tottenham a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Palace dominated possession in that game, but Jean-Philippe Mateta, Justin Devenny and Maxence Lacroix all missed glorious chances.

It was an action-packed match. Spurs striker Richarlison had two goals disallowed for offside, while Wilson Odobert hit the post with a long-range strike. A draw would probably have been a fair result, but Gray's header ensured that Spurs left with a precious win. That result left Tottenham 11th in the Premier League table. At the time, Spurs were just one point behind Palace, 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

However, they haven't won a single Premier League game since then. Spurs have performed well in the Champions League, but their domestic results have been dreadful. Injuries have clearly played a part. James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, the team's two most creative midfielders, have been missing for the entire season.

Fellow midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall are sidelined right now. Spurs are also missing Odobert, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies, and Destiny Udogie, while Djed Spence is doubtful and captain Cristian Romero is suspended.

Tudor doesn't have many players at his disposal, so he's struggling to implement his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. He set Spurs up in a classic 4-3-3 against Fulham on Saturday but they lost 2-1, so it remains to be seen how he'll approach this game.

After that loss, Tudor admitted that "Tottenham lacks the quality in attack to score, in midfield to run actively, and in defense to prevent goals." That's a pretty savage assessment of his new team. He also said his players lack "brain," which won't exactly fill them with confidence.

Lacroix suspension is a blow for Palace

Things haven't been great for Crystal Palace in recent months either. Captain Marc Guehi moved to Man City in the January transfer window, and manager Oliver Glasner announced he would leave at the end of the season.

Star striker Mateta tried to engineer a move to AC Milan, but it broke down after he failed a medical. The fans eventually turned on Glasner, and relations are currently acrimonious. Palace are currently 14th in the table, six points clear of Tottenham and 10 points above the relegation zone, but they appear to have turned a corner. The Eagles beat Brighton 1-0 on Feb. 8, before suffering a 3-2 home defeat to Burnley.

That was disappointing but they bounced back with a 1-0 win against Wolves and then beat Zrinjski in the Europa Conference League. They were 1-0 up against in-form Man United at the weekend but Lacroix was then sent off, and they ended up losing 2-1.

That was a real blow, but they appear to be heading in the right direction. However, the players could be tired following that gruelling game in Manchester, as they played with 10 men for 40 minutes.

Lacroix is now suspended for this game, so Palace may struggle to keep a clean sheet against this desperate Tottenham team. Palace should have no trouble finding the back of the net as Spurs haven't kept a clean sheet in 2026, and they could ultimately inflict more pain upon Spurs. It could be a feisty game, with lots of fierce tackles flying in, so over 4.5 cards also

looks appealing.