After finishing 10 shots back a week ago, Scottie Scheffler will look to win his second Tour Championship in three years when he takes part in this week's event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. He won the 2024 event by four strokes over Colin Morikawa. Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, tied for fourth last year, finishing four strokes behind Tommy Fleetwood. Scheffler, 30, is the overwhelming favorite at +350 to win the event for the second time. He has 26 professional wins, including 21 on the PGA Tour. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5:

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,440-yard course. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy at +950, Xander Schauffele at +1200, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay, both at +1600 and Ludvig Åberg and Sam Burns, both at +1800. Before making any 2026 Tour Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 Tour Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 58-52-8 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Tour Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.

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Top 2026 Tour Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs Tour Championship predictions: He's fading Tommy Fleetwood, who is currently at +1850 at FanDuel.

"Fleetwood is your defending champion and despite having won all over the world multiple times, last August was his first-ever time getting it done on the PGA Tour and on American soil," Kannon said. "I believe that is going to be very tough for Fleetwood to repeat – a career milestone like that that was so celebrated by everyone as it had been such a long time coming and the fact that he is such a beloved player.

"The Englishman has been wonderful again this season with eight top 10 finishes but while we were on him correctly last year, I am not feeling the timing is right this go around. Fleetwood nearly finished dead last at the BMW Championship last week and he lost strokes to the field in every major category. Getting past that and also getting to a place this week in which he can beat the best 29 players on Tour – I don't see it happening and expect Fleetwood is looking forward to an extended period of time off." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Tour Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a longshot higher than 20-1 who "is once again fully healthy." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs Tour Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs Tour Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs Tour Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 Tour Championship odds, favorites

See FedEx Cup Playoffs Tour Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +950

Xander Schauffele +1200

Wyndham Clark +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Sam Burns +1800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Cameron Young +2000

Collin Morikawa +2000

Chris Gotterup +2200

Viktor Hovland +2500

Si Woo Kim +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Russell Henley +3000

J.J. Spaun +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Gary Woodland +4000

Ryan Gerard +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Jacob Bridgeman +5500

Kristoffer Reitan +7000

Alex Smalley +7000

Akshay Bhatia +8000

Ryan Fox +10000

Alex Fitzpatrick +10000