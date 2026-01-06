The Atlanta Hawks appeared to be solving things this season with an early five-game winning streak but have slipped under .500 as the calendar flips to 2026, and that dip has pushed the franchise's star player Trae Young to the edge. Young and his representatives have decided to work with the organization on his next destination, and while he's averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game, there are questions about how much a franchise can win with him as the featured player.

Young is one of the best offensive players in the game, possessing a unique blend of shooting, playmaking and speed that has helped the Hawks maintain some level of competence on that side of the ball. That offensive firepower also comes with defensive struggles, partially due to Young's small frame, and they show up regularly. If Young doesn't have big nights on the offensive end, he's a liability defensively. Those deficiencies are highlighted against top teams more often, and it's hard to build a contending roster around a player who will routinely get singled out at the point of attack. The Hawks have a budding star in Jalen Johnson and appear to be ready to move on from Young, but which franchise would be ready to take on a guard with these limitations?

Here's a look at the teams favored to land Young, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This market will be graded on Young's first minute played after the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Trae Young post-trade deadline team odds (via DraftKings)

Favorite: Dallas Mavericks (+300)

At some point, Dallas will need to accept it is not competing in the Western Conference this year. The Mavericks have veteran talent other teams will be interested in, including Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson. The Hawks have been in Davis rumors for a while and a potential AD-Young swap would help with salaries. The Hawks would likely also have to give some draft compensation to Dallas. Young would boost a Mavericks offense that is 24th in points per game and 28th in offensive rating but more importantly, he would settle into a secondary role in the franchise hierarchy behind rookie Cooper Flagg. The long-term fit might not be obvious, but it's a good stage for a fresh start. And it'll add another interesting twist in the Luka Doncic-Young saga, which started on draft night in 2018.

Other contenders: Washington Wizards (+400), Minnesota Timberwolves (+800)

The Hawks are also listed at +400, but holding onto Young seems unlikely unless there truly isn't a market. Atlanta could wait until the summer when teams have more flexibility with their cap. The Wizards have been building a young core but need someone to put them in positions to be successful, especially on offense. Young can do that, and Washington gives him a low-pressure environment to rediscover himself a bit. That being said, he likely would want to go to a contender. The Timberwolves fit that bill, and Anthony Edwards could use a player of Young's caliber next to him. There would be defensive issues, but Minnesota has the players to overcome Young's deficiencies on that side of the ball which make the fit intriguing.

Boston has not been shy about taking big swings during this championship window with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Young would give them an additional gear offensively, especially when Tatum does return from his Achilles injury. That being said, Boston's trade assets are somewhat limited, but they do have some guards who could be dealt. The Celtics are competent enough defensively to handle stretches with Young in the postseason, and the guard would welcome playing for a true contender.