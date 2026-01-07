The Atlanta Hawks appeared to be solving things this season with an early five-game winning streak but have slipped under .500 as the calendar flips to 2026, and that dip has pushed the franchise's star player Trae Young to the edge. Young and his representatives have decided to work with the organization on his next destination, and while he's averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists per game, there are questions about how much a franchise can win with him as the featured player.

Young is one of the best offensive players in the game, possessing a unique blend of shooting, playmaking and speed that has helped the Hawks maintain some level of competence on that side of the ball. That offensive firepower also comes with defensive struggles, partially due to Young's small frame, and they show up regularly. If Young doesn't have big nights on the offensive end, he's a liability defensively. Those deficiencies are highlighted against top teams more often, and it's hard to build a contending roster around a player who will routinely get singled out at the point of attack. The Hawks have a budding star in Jalen Johnson and appear to be ready to move on from Young, but which franchise would be ready to take on a guard with these limitations?

Here's a look at the teams favored to land Young, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This market will be graded on Young's first minute played after the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Favorite: Washington Wizards (-175)

Young reportedly has made it known he prefers the Wizards as his next team, and his massive contract should be relatively easy to fit into Washington's salary structure since the team won't be operating under apron constraints. The question is what the Hawks can get in return. Young won't elevate Washington to contention right away but he can provide a nice floor for the team offensively and set up the younger players with better opportunities. The Wizards might end up becoming a regular play-in team like the Hawks have been under Young but given Washington's current state, that doesn't seem so bad.

Other contenders: Dallas Mavericks (+360), Toronto Raptors (+700), Milwaukee Bucks (+800)

The Mavericks have to accept at some point that they will not be contenders in the West this season. Anthony Davis is getting a lot of trade buzz and the Hawks are reportedly interested, which makes a swap with Young possible. The Raptors could use a point guard but how much would Young take away from the likes of Scottie Barnes when it comes to usage? Atlanta is also listed at +700 and it's possible the Hawks wait until the summer for a better deal, though there's unlikely to be a true bidding war for Young. The Bucks are in their own conundrum regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo but they've shown the willingness to take big, risky swings. Do they have enough assets to pair Young with Antetokounmpo in an attempt to make a deep playoff run?

Boston has not been shy about taking big swings during this championship window with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Young would give them an additional gear offensively, especially when Tatum does return from his Achilles injury. That being said, Boston's trade assets are somewhat limited, but they do have some guards who could be dealt. The Celtics are competent enough defensively to handle stretches with Young in the postseason, and the guard would welcome playing for a true contender.