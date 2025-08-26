The Kansas City Chiefs have been the NFL's model franchise and are once again a top Super Bowl contender ahead of the 2025 season. Will the Chiefs win their fourth Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era? Will Travis Kelce get another ring after giving one to Taylor Swift in Tuesday's proposal?

Let's check out Kansas City's notable futures odds at Caesars Sportsbook and offer a couple of best bets.

Super Bowl: +800 (4th)

Conference: +400 (3rd)

AFC No. 1 seed: +375 (3rd)

Division: -115 (1st)

Playoffs: Yes -400, No +300

Regular Season Win Total: 10.5 (Over -170, Under +143)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes +650 (4th)

Best Bet: Chiefs Over 10.5 wins -150 (FanDuel)

Just like the Patriots during the Tom Brady years, there is definitely some Chiefs fatigue. But Kansas City has won at least 11 games in every single season that Patrick Mahomes has been the starter for, and Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the world.

Kansas City's offense was mediocre last season, but now the Chiefs have a healthier Rashee Rice (when he's not suspended), second-year Xavier Worthy, a healthier Marquise Brown, a healthier Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce. This will be one of the better skill-position groups that Mahomes has had in some time, and he's been eager to air it out during the preseason.

Were the Chiefs as good as their 15-2 record last season? Not even close, as they went 11-0 in one-score games. But even with some regression due, Mahomes and Andy Reid have had a winning record in one-score games in every season together. When you have the NFL's best quarterback and best head coach at your disposal, it shouldn't be a surprise to see the majority of close games swing in your favor.

The Chiefs are also +100 at FanDuel to win the AFC West for the 10th straight season, but the Broncos and Chargers are certainly contenders to finish atop the division. I'd rather lay the extra 50 cents and just worry about the Chiefs reaching 11 wins rather than finishing first in a competitive division.

Best Bet: Travis Kelce Under 700.5 receiving yards -105 (DraftKings)

Kelce's playing time actually increased last season, as he went from playing 77% of snaps in 2023 to 84% of snaps in 2024. This makes sense considering how many close games the Chiefs were involved in last season and that a couple of their other top pass-catching options (Rice and Brown) were sidelined.

Despite being on the field more, Kelce still finished with a career-low 823 receiving yards. He's still the guy Mahomes will look for on important plays, but the 35-year-old tight end clearly doesn't have the same explosiveness compared to early in his career.

Because I believe the Chiefs' offense should improve this season, I don't think Kansas City will be playing in as many close games. Additionally, Mahomes won't need to rely as much on Kelce if his current skill-position group stays healthy. The Chiefs also gave fellow tight end Noah Gray a 3-year, $18 million contract with $10 million guaranteed, so Gray isn't going away either.

The Chiefs aren't going to want to lean heavily on Kelce in the regular season given that they don't want his gas tank empty during their (inevitable) postseason run. I don't think he'll be getting as many snaps as last season, which would mean fewer routes, fewer targets and fewer receiving yards -- and that's assuming he even plays all 17 games.