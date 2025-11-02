The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders meet in each other in Week 9 with both teams hoping to come off the bye week strong. The Jaguars are in position to compete for a playoff spot in Liam Coen's first season as head coach, while the Raiders are simply hoping to have some momentum to carry into next year in Pete Carroll's first season at the helm.

We should expect some touchdowns in this one as the Jaguars are giving up 22.0 points per game and the Raiders are surrendering 25.7 points per game. But who should you place your wagers on as an anytime touchdown scorer? Here's who we are backing, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Head to SportsLine if you'd like a full game forecast for Jaguars vs. Raiders and more NFL player prop recommendations.

Top Jaguars vs. Raiders anytime touchdown scorer props:

Jakobi Meyers (+160)

It may be easy to forget, but Meyers still has a trade request pending. It's clear there hasn't been enough real interest in the receiver, but that could all change a few days before the deadline on Nov. 4. Meyers can be a solid intermediate receiving option for a contender, but he's going to have to show out to generate some traction on that front. A touchdown in Week 9 will help.

Trevor Lawrence (+310)

Lawrence has rushed the ball 30 times this year, which puts him on pace to get near his 2021 and 2023 marks where he had 70+ carries. These carries usually occur in strategic situations where the Jaguars can score, and Lawrence has found the end zone twice this season. He's athletic enough to make these plays, and I think Coen will utilize the quarterback's legs more coming out of the bye week.