American Athletic Conference teams looking to find their form face off on Friday night as the Charlotte 49ers host the Tulane Green Wave. Charlotte (1-6, 1-2 AAC) just won its first game, a 38-31 road win over Temple. Tulane (3-4, 1-2) was rocked last week by AAC powerhouse UTSA but still has strong bowl hopes heading into the final month of the regular season. Tulane holds a 2-0 edge in the recent series, including a 27-0 shutout last year. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The latest Tulane vs. Charlotte odds list the Green Wave as 8.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 47.5. The Green Wave are at -345 on the money line (risk $345 to win $100). Before making any Charlotte vs. Tulane picks, check out the Tulane vs. Charlotte predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tulane vs. Charlotte odds

Tulane vs. Charlotte spread Tulane -8.5 Tulane vs. Charlotte over/under 47.5 points Tulane vs. Charlotte money line Tulane -345, Charlotte +275 Tulane vs. Charlotte picks See picks at SportsLine Tulane vs. Charlotte streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Tulane vs. Charlotte predictions

After simulating Charlotte vs. Tulane 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. Tulane's offense ranks near the bottom of FBS, managing just 20.3 points per game. But it does have a rushing attack, with Johnnie Daniels (394 yards, 6.0 per carry) and Maurice Turner (315, 8.5) moving the ball. Red zone issues and turnovers have sabotaged those efforts.

But neither team has a defense to lean on. The Green Wave are allowing 417 yards per game. They're coming off a 42-19 to UTSA after a win over Memphis, though they did force six turnovers the prior week in a win over Memphis. Charlotte possesses one of the nation's worst defenses, giving up a whopping 40.6 ppg. QB Cole Gonzales has thrown for 802 yards but with 7 INTs; the 49ers are coming off a 38-31 road win over Temple after several blowout losses. The Over has hit in three straight 49ers games.

This time around, SportsLine's model is projecting 49 combined points, making the Over the value 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tulane vs. Charlotte picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time in an A-rated pick. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. Charlotte, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.