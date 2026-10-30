The Tulane Green Wave won the AAC last year and while their title defense has not gone to plan, they can get rolling in the right direction starting Friday when they visit the Charlotte 49ers in a conference tilt. The Green Wave are 3-4 overall and are 1-2 in conference play after losing to AAC leader UTSA last weekend. Charlotte is also 1-2 in AAC play, but the 49ers are just 1-6 overall with their lone win coming over Temple two weeks ago. The Green Wave are 10-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. Charlotte odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for points scored is 46.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Bet on Tulane vs. Charlotte at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We're breaking down the latest Tulane vs. Charlotte odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and highlighting our best bet for this AAC clash with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tulane vs. Charlotte betting odds (via DraftKings)

Tulane vs. Charlotte money line: Tulane -395, Charlotte +310 Tulane vs. Charlotte Over/Under: 46.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Tulane vs. Charlotte spread: Tulane -10

Tulane vs. Charlotte betting preview

Tulane had a great year in 2025, but that great year resulted in a brand-new look for the Green Wave in 2026. Tulane went 11-3 and made the College Football Playoff in 2025, but that meant head coach Jon Sumrall left for Florida and brought a lot of the team's best players with him. New coach Will Hall has the Green Wave off to a 3-4 start, and it looks unlikely that they'll be repeating as AAC champs this time around.

Charlotte has struggled for years now, and that hasn't changed in 2026. The 49ers finally got a win on Oct. 17 over Temple ahead of their bye week, but at 1-6, they may not even be able to clear their 1-11 record from a year ago.

These are two of the worst offenses in America squaring off on Friday. Tulane is 119th out of 138 teams in points per game at just 20.3. Charlotte is even worse at 19.1 PPG, ranking 128th in the nation. The Green Wave are 74th in scoring defense at 24.6 PPG allowed, and the 49ers are 137th out of 138 teams in that department, allowing a whopping 40.6 points per game. Get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Tulane vs. Charlotte picks, prediction

Under 46.5

It's been tough sledding for these offenses this year. Neither side has moved the ball well or done a good enough job of converting drives into touchdowns. Tulane has four games with 20 or fewer points scored this season. Charlotte is coming off 38 points in its win over Temple, but before that, the 49ers had scored 10 or fewer points in four of their first six games. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting in 67.3% of simulations for an 'A' grade.