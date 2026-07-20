Twins vs. Guardians odds, time, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, July 20 by proven model

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians meet Monday in an AL Central showdown at Progressive Field. Joe Ryan (6-5, 2.85 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota, while Tanner Bibee (3-9, 3.90 ERA) starts for Cleveland. Both teams are coming off a series where they lost two of three games.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. Minnesota is -121 on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Guardians odds, with Cleveland at +102. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. Before making any Guardians vs. Twins picks, be sure to see the Twins vs. Guardians predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 MLB All-Star break on a sizzling 33-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Guardians money line Twins -121, Guardians +102 Twins vs. Guardians over/under 7.5 runs Twins vs. Guardians run line Guardians -1.5 (+140) Twins vs. Guardians picks See picks at SportsLine Twins vs. Guardians streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Guardians vs. Twins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Twins vs. Guardians, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. Despite a modest total, both starters have struggled at times to keep the ball in the park this season. Bibee carries a 3-9 record to the mound despite a 3.90 ERA, and the Twins have a strong enough lineup to do damage against a Cleveland rotation that has given up plenty of runs in recent weeks.

Ryan is the better arm on paper at 2.85 ERA, but he'll face a Guardians lineup that ranks among the better contact offenses in the AL. The model projects the Twins at 4.4 runs and the Guardians at 3.9, for a combined 8.3 runs in its simulations, well above the 7.5 line. Get the Twins vs. Guardians money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Twins vs. Guardians picks

After simulating every pitch of Guardians vs. Twins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.