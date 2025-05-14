The Minnesota Twins will look to stay hot when they play the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The Twins (21-20) have won eight in a row. The winning streak is the franchise's longest since Minnesota won 12 straight games last season. It is also tied for the second-longest winning streak by any team in the majors this year.

Despite the eight-game run, the Twins remain in fourth place in the American League Central, six games behind the division-leading Tigers. Meanwhile, after winning a combined 192 games over the last two seasons, the Orioles (15-24) have shockingly struggled to start 2025. They sit in last place in the AL East, 7½ games behind the first-place Yankees.

The Twins and Orioles were scheduled to start their three-game series on Tuesday, but inclement weather forced the postponement of Tuesday's game.

The pitching matchup for the first game of the doubleheader is a rematch of one just six days ago: Minnesota's Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. Baltimore's Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24). Much like the team for which he pitches, Ober enters the game on a roll. He has allowed only one earned run in each of his last four starts, covering 24.2 innings. The Twins have won six of eight games started by Ober this season, including the last five.

Last week against the Orioles, he allowed one earned run on eight hits while striking out six and walking one in a 5-2 Minnesota victory. Sportsbooks have set Ober's pitcher strikeout prop for Wednesday at 5.5 (Over -102, Under -115).

Kremer pitched well in that game against the Twins, allowing just two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking two in 7.0 innings. Baltimore is 3-5 this season when Kremer takes the mound.

Despite the Twins' winning streak, they are underdogs in the first game of the doubleheader. The Orioles are -118 (bet $118 to win $100) favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Twins are -101 (bet $101 to win $100) underdogs. The total is 9, with the Under at -121 and the Over at +100.

First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for the first game of the doubleheader between the Twins and Orioles on Wednesday.

MINNESOTA TWINS at BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 5/14 | 12:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Orioles -118

Baltimore wins in 53% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-194)

Baltimore covers in 69% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9 (-121)

The Under hits in 46% of simulations

Projected score: Orioles 4.7, Twins 4.6