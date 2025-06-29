This week's Sunday Night Baseball features an American League Central matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, with the winner taking the three-game series. Minnesota won 4-1 on Friday while Detroit took Saturday's contest 10-5. The Tigers are in first place in the AL Central at 52-32, while the Twins have struggled of late and find themselves at 40-43, third place in the division. This series finale begins at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29 ERA) starts for Detroit while Minnesota counters with right-hander Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA). Skubal has been dominant once again after his incredible 2024 campaign. He's coming off a win against the A's, but he gave up four runs, the second-most he's allowed in a start this year. Paddack gave up four earned runs in his last start against the Seattle Mariners, and he gave up one earned run in five innings against the Tigers in April.

The Tigers are heavy favorites favorites on the money line at -319 (wager $319 to win $100), according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Twins are +255 (wager $100 to win $255), and the total is set at 7.5 runs. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Twins-Tigers, at SportsLine.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball at DraftKings Sportsbook that includes Skubal, who is the favorite to win the AL Cy Young this year.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +300 (DraftKings)

Tarik Skubal 8+ Strikeouts

Kerry Carpenter 2+ Hits + Runs + RBI

Under 10

Reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal looks to be well on his way to another award-winning season, even despite a rocky outing last time. In his last start against the A's, Skubal shockingly gave up four runs before he was even out of the second inning. But after that, he was able to settle in and still push through six innings, racking up eight strikeouts. We faded his 20.5 outs in that start, mainly due to the weather being hot and muggy, a looming rain delay before he could take the mound and this being a two-start week. That second start comes at home in the first Sunday Night Baseball game Detroit has hosted since before Skubal made his MLB debut, and I believe he will be up to the challenge.

Despite being a division rival, the Twins have not seen Skubal since July of last year, which plays into a pitcher's hand perfectly. There are not many lefties out there with elite swing and miss stuff like the Tigers' ace, and Minnesota is already a solid matchup for southpaws to attack for strikeouts with a below-average .683 OPS and near 25% strikeout rate. In a rather limited sample size so far this year, the Twins have allowed lefties Cole Ragans, Chris Sale and Kris Bubic to have strikeout success, with all three striking out at least eight batters. Skubal profiles similar to those guys but even better, with a league-best 117 Stuff+ rating and a 16.6% swinging strike rate, which is also best in MLB. I will be playing the strikeout ladder as well as including the 8+ strikeouts in our parlay. The Over 18.5 outs also interests me, although we can't get it into the parlay, but Skubal is in a much better weather situation here than last time out.

Kerry Carpenter has hit just above .200 in June, but of late he's started to turn a bit of a corner with five hits in his last six games and a home run yesterday. I am finding value on the RBI play at +135 or better, but I am going to include the 2+ hits + runs + RBI to give us a few more chances to win. Carpenter has hit 13 of his 15 home runs off right-handers this year and is a .260 hitter against them as opposed to .211 against southpaws. Chris Paddack has been atrocious against left-handed batters of late with a .349 wOBA and .255 ISO allowed, and he strikes them out at an even lower rate than righties, which isn't saying a ton since his strikeout rate is already very low. Paddack also doesn't generate many swinging strikes with a rate under 10%, and Carpenter's weakness is the swing and miss. If we aren't fearing strikeouts as much here and Carpenter isn't walking at a high rate, I'm banking on him to put the ball in play consistently today and giving us chances to cash this bet in a few different ways. Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith and Riley Greene all profile positively here on the Hits + Runs + RBI bets so you can pivot to any of those, but I'm taking a shot on Carpenter after his home run yesterday.

Lastly, taking the Under here negatively correlates with the Carpenter prop, helping push up the odds to get us eligible for boosts at a price of +300. Taking the Under when Skubal is on the mound is certainly a solid spot to be in on most nights, and I think he bounces back positively here after allowing four runs his last start. Both bullpens should have their top arms available, and with this being the rubber match of the series, I'm expecting those high-leverage guys to be used. I have the game projecting just Under eight runs, so needing an 11th run to beat us here on the parlay is a great piece to be our third leg, which qualifies us for those boosts, as well. Good luck!