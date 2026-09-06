This week, Sunday Night Baseball heads back to Chicago, but it's the south side this time instead of Wrigley Field. The White Sox had a rough road trip that saw them lose four of their last five games, but in returning home, they beat the Twins on Friday before dropping a tough game on Saturday. The weather looks calm and clear, with no real edge to the pitcher or hitter, which is a vastly different story than what we tend to see in the other ballpark in Chicago. I'm not going pick a side in the rubber match here, but I would go with the White Sox if I had to choose. Instead, we will attack some player props for our Sunday night parlay wager. Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code to bet on Twins vs. White Sox and get $200 in bonus bets:

First pitch Sunday night in Chicago is set for 6:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is listed as -150 favorite in the latest MLB Twins vs. White Sox odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Minnesota is a +124 underdog and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 8.5. The SportsLine Projection Model is leaning over the total, with the teams combining for more than 8.5 runs in 58.1% of the simulations. Chicago is winning in 62% of the simulations, but the Twins cover the run line 61% of the time.

Fans who want to dip a toe in MLB betting or try parlay betting at the top sports betting apps need to see our model and expert picks for every game. And before you make any wagers on the Twins vs. White Sox, be sure to check out which plays SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is backing in his same-game parlay.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's Magliocca's picks for Twins vs. White Sox on Sunday Night Baseball.

Twins vs. White Sox same-game parlay

SGP price: -105, BetMGM

This White Sox lineup just saw Bailey Ober in his previous start, and while he was good over five innings of work, I'm not convinced he's as successful this time around. The White Sox are 42-28 at home yet are just 32-40 on the road, so playing this one in their ballpark should help, but as we saw Saturday, nothing is a guarantee with this bullpen.

Bryan Hudson will open the game for the White Sox and should last at most a couple of innings, with the potential for Jose Urquidy or a smattering of bullpen arms to work behind him. I think that could make it a bit difficult for a Twins team that has been significantly worse on the road and will be without its best hitter in Byron Buxton.

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Colson Montgomery and Munetaka Murakami are both showing strong value on the hits, runs and RBI lines, while Miguel Vargas, who should be hitting between them somewhere, also looks like a great pick but the value is not as high.

The pricing seems to be better on Montgomery and Murakami because they are lefties, and even though Ober has been about 50 points better vs. lefties on the batting average, he's also allowed 12 home runs to left-handed batters, which is at a higher rate than vs. righties.

Ober has also pitched to an ERA three runs lower at home than on the road, so I think getting to see him a second time in a short period of time, and being back home, should both help this White Sox offense hit tonight. I'm banking on these two lefties being in the mix somehow, but I wouldn't mind making this a three leg parlay and adding 1+ hits, runs and RBI for Vargas as well. Vargas hit a ball 100 mph last time these two faced off, and while it went for a line-out that day, Ober can't walk the tightrope forever, right?

I'm also playing Montgomery and Murakami on the over 1.5 hits, runs and RBI lines as straight bets, since as I mentioned above they are showing strong value price wise. Each is projecting above two hits, runs and RBI here, with Murakami nearly at three. Vargas doesn't have much value left at his price of -130 or worse on the same line, but anything better than that price should be considered for a straight play as well.

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