The 2026 Arkansas Derby is the perfect race to claim the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in bonus funds. There is a massive purse along with a clear path to the Kentucky Derby on the line on Saturday in Hot Springs, with post time set for 7:48 p.m. ET. Nine horses are in the 2026 Arkansas Derby field, headlined by favorite Renegade (3-2), who is trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher. Use the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS now to claim up to $400 in bonus funds on TwinSpires here:

How to sign up for TwinSpires and claim the promo

If you qualify for the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button, which will direct you to TwinSpires, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the blue CLAIM NOW button. Complete the form with your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on and receive up to $400 in wagering credits, with $100 released for every $400 bet.

TwinSpires promo code comparison

The TwinSpires promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer gives $20 per $100 wagered (up to $500), while TwinSpires gives $100 per $400 wagered (up to $400).

Arkansas Derby betting preview: 2026 odds

The 2026 Arkansas Derby headlines a weekend of racing at Oaklawn Park that also includes the Fantasy Stakes (G2), Oaklawn Mile and Whitmore Stakes. This Grade 1 race draws an elite field of 3-year-old horses to Hot Springs on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Some of the top trainers in the sport have horses in the field, including Pletcher, Bob Baffert and Steve Asmussen.

Renegade is the 3-2 favorite in the 2026 Arkansas Derby odds at TwinSpires, trained by Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. Pletcher is a five-time winner of this race, and Renegade is his latest chance to add another victory. He will have to get past other contenders like Silent Tactic (5-2), Litmus Test (5-1) and Blackout Time (6-1).

Silent Tactic has won two of his last three starts out of the Mark Casse barn. Meanwhile, Litmus Test is Baffert's horse, while Blackout Time is bred for distance. Post time is set for 7:48 p.m. ET. You can use the TwinSpires promo code to get up to $400 in bonus funds for Saturday's race here:

Post positions and 2026 Arkansas Derby odds

Here are the latest Arkansas Derby odds and post positions:

Post Position Horse Odds 1 Redland Rebels 15-1 2 Silent Tactic 5-2 3 Blackout Time 6-1 4 Bricklin 20-1 5 Taptastic 20-1 6 Renegade 3-2 7 Napoleon Solo 6-1 8 Exosome 20-1 9 Litmus Test 5-1

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.