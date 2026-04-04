The 2026 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland is a crucial stop on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, so it is an ideal race to claim the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in bonus funds. There have been 19 Kentucky Derby winners that have run in the Blue Grass Stakes, including 10 horses that have won both races. Post time is scheduled for 6:22 p.m. ET and Further Ado is the 8-5 favorite in the 2026 Blue Grass Stakes odds. Use the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS now to claim up to $400 in bonus funds on TwinSpires here:

How to sign up for TwinSpires and claim the promo

If you qualify for the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button, which will direct you to TwinSpires, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the blue CLAIM NOW button. Complete the form with your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on and receive up to $400 in wagering credits, with $100 released for every $400 bet.

TwinSpires promo code comparison

The TwinSpires promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer gives $20 per $100 wagered (up to $500), while TwinSpires gives $100 per $400 wagered (up to $400).

Blue Grass Stakes betting preview: 2026 odds

The Blue Grass Stakes was first run in 1911, quickly establishing its prominence when multiple horses went on to win the Kentucky Derby in the first few decades. It underwent a 10-year hiatus before getting resurrected in 1937 at Keeneland. There have been 19 horses that have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby after running in this race.

Further Ado is the 8-5 favorite in the 2026 Blue Grass Stakes odds, as he won by 20 lengths in his last appearance at this track. He is trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., so he will be as prepared as any horse in the Blue Grass field. His three-year-old season has been flawless, putting significant pressure on the rest of the horses.

There are other contenders with single-digit odds though, including Reagan's Honor at 5-2. Reagan's Honor is ridden by proven jockey Jose Ortiz, while Todd Pletcher's horse, Class President, was scratched. Other horses in the field include Creole Chrome (8-1), Talkin (10-1) and Great White (15-1). You can use the TwinSpires promo code to get up to $400 in bonus funds for Saturday's race here with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS:

Post positions and 2026 Blue Grass Stakes odds

Here are the latest Blue Grass Stakes odds and post positions:

Post Position Horse Odds 1 Talkin 10-1 2 Class President SCR 3 Great White 15-1 4 Reagan's Honor 5-2 5 Creole Chrome 8-1 6 Further Ado 8-5 7 Ocelli SCR 8 Moonstrocity 30-1 9 Ottinho 20-1

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.