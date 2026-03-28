The 2026 Florida Derby will be held on Saturday at Gulfstream Park, an ideal race to claim the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in bonus funds. It's one of the biggest Road to the Kentucky Derby prep races, with 15 past winners of this event going on to win the Run for the Roses. Post time is scheduled for 6:53 p.m. ET and Chief Wallabee is the 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Florida Derby odds. Use the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS now to claim up to $400 in bonus funds on TwinSpires here:

How to sign up for TwinSpires and claim the promo

If you qualify for the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button, which will direct you to TwinSpires, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the blue CLAIM NOW button. Complete the form with your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on and receive up to $400 in wagering credits, with $100 released for every $400 bet.

TwinSpires promo code comparison

The TwinSpires promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer gives $20 per $100 wagered (up to $500), while TwinSpires gives $100 per $400 wagered (up to $400).

Florida Derby betting preview: 2026 odds

The 2026 Florida Derby will be the 75th running of this prestigious Kentucky Derby prep race and Gulfstream Park has been its home since the inaugural running in 1952. In addition to producing 15 Kentucky Derby winners throughout its history, Florida Derby winners have also gone on to win the Preakness Stakes 10 times and the Belmont Stake six times.

The 2026 Florida Derby field will feature six horses, including a trio of graded-stakes winners. Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) winner Commandment is 5-2 in the Florida Derby 2026 odds while Holy Bull Stakes (G3) winner Nearly is 3-1 and Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner The Puma is 9-2. However, Chief Wallabee is the 2-1 morning line favorite after finishing a hard-charging second in the Fountain of Youth.

Trainer Bill Mott won the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes last year with Sovereignty and he'll be seeking his first Florida Derby win with Chief Wallabee, as will jockey Junior Alvarado. Todd Pletcher and John Velazquez have teamed up for four Florida Derby wins and they'll be together again with Nearly. Albus, Redland Rebels and Gregarious were all scratched. You can use the TwinSpires promo code to get up to $400 in bonus funds for Saturday's race here with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS:

Post positions and 2026 Florida Derby odds

Chief Wallabee has posted blistering speed figures in each of his two career starts, which is why he's the favorite here against a field with multiple graded-stakes winners. Here are the latest Florida Derby odds and post positions:

Post Position Horse Odds 1 Albus SCR 2 Chief Wallabee 2-1 3 Wayne's Law 15-1 4 Commandment 5-2 5 Redland Rebels SCR 6 Nearly 3-1 7 Timeless Victory 20-1 8 The Puma 9-2 9 Gregarious SCR

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.