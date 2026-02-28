A pair of key races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby 2026 will take place on Saturday, creating multiple opportunities to claim the current TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in bonus funds. The 2026 Fountain of Youth runs from Gulfstream Park, while the 2026 Gotham Stakes takes off from Aqueduct. Use the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS now to claim up to $400 in bonus funds on TwinSpires here:

Fountain of Youth betting preview: 2026 odds

The Fountain of Youth produced last year's Kentucky Derby winner, with Sovereignty winning at Gulfstream Park before doing so again in Churchill Downs. Forte, the 2023 Fountain of Youth winner, was the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite before scratching the week of the race, as this prestigious race has a history of producing Kentucky Derby winners, favorites and other Triple Crown race winners. Dornoch, the 2024 Fountain of Youth winner, won the Belmont Stakes. The 2026 Fountain of Youth post time is set for 6:11 p.m. ET from Gulfstream Park in Florida.

Napoleon Solo is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2026 Fountain of Youth odds, followed by Chief Wallabee (7-2) and Commandment (4-1). Napoleon Solo has won both of his career races and is coming off a Grade I win at the 2025 Champagne Stakes in October. Chief Wallabee won his only career race, and Commandment, the son of a top sire in Into Mischief, has won two of three career races. Jackson Hole (6-1) and Solitude Dude (6-1) also make up the 11-horse field.

Gotham Stakes betting preview: 2026 odds

Only one horse has completed the Gotham Stakes and Kentucky Derby double, however, that horse is arguably the greatest of all time in 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat. Still, the Gotham Stakes is one of the biggest races of the Road to the Kentucky Derby, with 50 points going to the winner, and the 2026 Gotham Stakes has a post time set for 5:18 p.m. ET, roughly one hour before the Fountain of Youth.

Iron Honor is the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2026 Gotham Stakes odds, followed by Balboa (5-1). Iron Honor, trailed by Chad Brown, won his only career start. Meanwhile, Balboa is set to make his seventh career start. He has two wins and is coming off placing third and second in two races at Aqueduct Racetrack, the home of the 2026 Gotham Stakes. Crown the Buckeye (6-1), Right to Party (6-1) and Dirty Rich (6-1) also make up the eight-horse field.

Post positions and 2026 Fountain of Youth odds

Post position Horse Odds 1 Jackson Hole 6-1 2 Rockies Balboa 20-1 3 Talkin 20-1 4 Commandment 4-1 5 Bravaro 10-1 6 Chief Wallabee 7-2 7 Napoleon Solo 5-2 8 Bull by the Horns 30-1 9 Global Aviator 20-1 10 Solitude Dude 6-1 11 Lost Money 30-1

Post positions and 2026 Gotham Stakes odds

Post position Horse Odds 1 Balboa 5-1 2 Hammond 8-1 3 Crown the Buckeye 6-1 4 Fourth and One 20-1 5 Right to Party 6-1 6 Iron Honor 9-5 7 Exhibition Only 12-1 8 Creole Chrome SCRATCH 9 Dirty Rich 6-1

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

