The 2026 Lexington Stakes will be held on Saturday at Keeneland, and it's an ideal moment to deploy the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in bonus funds. The 20 Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points up for grabs won't be enough to send any of these horses to Run for the Roses, but we could see some of these names pop up in Triple Crown races later this season. Ezum is the current 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Lexington Stakes odds. Use the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS now to claim up to $400 in bonus funds on TwinSpires here:

How to sign up for TwinSpires and claim the promo

If you qualify for the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button, which will direct you to TwinSpires, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the blue CLAIM NOW button. Complete the form with your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on and receive up to $400 in wagering credits, with $100 released for every $400 bet.

TwinSpires promo code comparison

The TwinSpires promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer gives $20 per $100 wagered (up to $500), while TwinSpires gives $100 per $400 wagered (up to $400).

Lexington Stakes betting preview: 2026 odds

Keeneland Race Course first hosted this race in 1936 and it's been run annually since it was reestablished in 1973. Since 2013, it's been the last race for three-year-olds that offers Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying points, and the 20 points up for grabs has often launched horse into the field for the first leg of the Triple Crown. That won't be the case this season, as none of the horses running will meet the 50-point threshold this season for the Run for the Roses.

However, this could still serve as a launching pad for these horses to run in the Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and some of the bigger summer races on the calendar. Brad Cox has become one of the best trainers in America and he'll team up with Flavien Prat (one of the best jockeys in the country) with Ezum on Saturday. The same trio combined for a 19 1/2-length victory at the Colonial Downs, which is why they're the 2-1 favorites on the morning line.

Ezum is one of 11 horses that drew into the 2026 Lexington Stakes field and post time is scheduled for 5:48 p.m. ET on Saturday. Other top 2026 Lexington Stakes contenders include Confessional (7-2), Corona de Oro (6-1) and The Hell We Did (8-1). You can use the TwinSpires promo code to get up to $400 in bonus funds for Saturday's race here with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS:

Post positions and 2026 Lexington Stakes odds

Ezum is the 2-1 favorite on Saturday following a jaw-dropping victory at the Colonial Downs. Here are the latest Lexington Stakes odds and post positions:

Post Position Horse Odds 1 Corona de Oro 6-1 2 Exhibition Only 10-1 3 Decisive Win 15-1 4 Enforced Agenda 10-1 5 Mister T 30-1 6 Ramblin 20-1 7 The Hell We Did 8-1 8 Trend Setter 20-1 9 Ezum 2-1 10 Confessional 7-2 11 I Did I Did 10-1

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.