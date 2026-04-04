The 2026 Santa Anita Derby will be held on Saturday at Santa Anita Park, an ideal race to claim the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in bonus funds. It's a crucial Road to the Kentucky Derby prep race, with 19 horses that have run in the Santa Anita Derby going on to win the Run for the Roses, including 11 that have done the Santa Anita Derby-Kentucky Derby double. Post time is scheduled for 7:46 p.m. ET and Potente is the 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Santa Anita Derby odds. Use the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS now to claim up to $400 in bonus funds on TwinSpires here:

How to sign up for TwinSpires and claim the promo

If you qualify for the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS and wish to claim it, follow these steps.

Click the CLAIM BONUS button, which will direct you to TwinSpires, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the blue CLAIM NOW button. Complete the form with your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on and receive up to $400 in wagering credits, with $100 released for every $400 bet.

TwinSpires promo code comparison

The TwinSpires promo isn't the only available promotional offer from a notable horse racing app. Here's what's currently available:

The 1/ST BET and TwinSpires offers are very similar in that they're "bet and get" promotions where betting earns the user wagering credits. 1/ST BET's offer gives $20 per $100 wagered (up to $500), while TwinSpires gives $100 per $400 wagered (up to $400).

Santa Anita Derby betting preview: 2026 odds

The Santa Anita Derby was first run in 1935 and it's been one of the premier Kentucky Derby prep races from the start. Santa Anita Park has been the permanent home for the Grade I stakes race and it's run at 1 1/8 miles with a purse of $500,000.

The 2026 Santa Anita Derby field will include seven horses, including two offerings a piece from legendary trainers Bob Baffert and Doug O'Neill. Baffert has won the Santa Anita Derby a record nine times while O'Neill is a two-time winner. Baffert's two entries on Saturday will be Cherokee Nation and Potente while O'Neill will saddle Vitruvian Man and Robusta.

Those four horses will take the first four posts, with Potente installed as the 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Santa Anita Derby odds while Cherokee Nation is 5-2, Robusta is 8-1 and Vitruvian Man is 15-1. Mark Glatt-trained So Happy and Jeff Mullins' Intrepido both clock in at 7-2 and Star The Ride, trained by Dan Blacker, is a 30-1 longshot. You can use the TwinSpires promo code to get up to $400 in bonus funds for Saturday's race here with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS:

Post positions and 2026 Santa Anita Derby odds

Bob Baffert has been the dominant force at Santa Anita Park for decades and his two offerings, Potente and Cherokee Nation are the morning line favorites. Here are the latest Santa Anita Derby odds and post positions:

Post Position Horse Odds 1 Cherokee Nation 5-2 2 Potente 2-1 3 Vitruvian Man 15-1 4 Robusta 8-1 5 So Happy 7-2 6 Start The Ride 30-1 7 Intrepido 7-2

Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.