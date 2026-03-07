Two more horse races on the Road to the Kentucky Derby 2026 will commence on Saturday, creating multiple opportunities to claim the current TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users up to $400 in bonus funds. The 2026 Tampa Bay Derby begins at 5:35 p.m. ET, while the 2026 San Felipe Stakes has a post time of 6:41 p.m. ET. Use the latest TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS now to claim up to $400 in bonus funds on TwinSpires here:

Tampa Bay Derby betting preview: 2026 odds

The Tampa Bay Derby is one of the top Kentucky Derby prep races in late winter as the winner receives 50 qualifying points. It is often viewed as an ideal penultimate race for Kentucky Derby hopefuls as the 1 1/16-mile length is great for beginning to stretch out, but the early March date allows horses to run in one more key prep race before the 'Run for the Roses' itself.

The latest 2026 Tampa Bay Derby odds list Further Ado, who won the Kentucky Jockey Club back in November, as the 9-5 favorite. Canaletto (5-2), Powershift (7-2) and The Puma (8-1) are among the other Tampa Bay Derby contenders in the field of nine. Post time is 5:35 p.m. ET at Tampa Bay Downs.

San Felipe Stakes betting preview: 2026 odds

Brant has two wins in three starts for trainer Bob Baffert, and he can establish himself as one of the top Kentucky Derby contenders with a win in the San Felipe Stakes on Saturday evening. He has not raced since finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year, but he is the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the 2026 San Felipe Stakes odds. He is followed by So Happy (2-1), Potente (9-2) and Secured Freedom (8-1) on the horse racing odds board.

There are seven horses set to enter the starting gates at 6:41 p.m. ET. The field is rounded out by Start the Ride (12-1), Robusta (20-1) and Flashy Fritz (30-1).

Post positions and 2026 Tampa Bay Derby odds

Post position Horse Odds 1 Redland Rebels 10-1 2 Talkin 15-1 3 Roger That Dana 15-1 4 Hulkamania 20-1 5 Powershift 7-2 6 Further Ado 9-5 7 Thunder Buck 20-1 8 The Puma 8-1 9 Canaletto 5-2













Post positions and 2026 San Felipe Stakes odds

Post position Horse Odds 1 Flashy Fritz 30-1 2 Start the Ride 12-1 3 Secured Freedom 8-1 4 Brant 1-1 5 Potente 9-2 6 So Happy 2-1 7 Robusta 20-1













Betting markets on the TwinSpires app

Horse racing offers a wide variety of betting options besides just which horse you think will win a race. Here's a quick breakdown of the different bets you can make on a race:

Win: Betting on a horse to win a race.

Place: Betting on a horse to finish in the top two of a race.

Show: Betting on a horse to finish in the top three of a race.

Exacta: Picking the horses that will finish both first and second in a race in exact order.

Trifecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second and third in a race in exact order.

Superfecta: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third and fourth in a race in exact order.

Super Hi-5: Picking the horses that will finish first, second, third, fourth and fifth in a race in exact order.

Daily Double: Picking the winner of two consecutive races.

Pick 3 through Pick 6: Like Daily Double, but picking the winner or three, four, five or six consecutive races.

Win/Place: Picking two horses that will finish first and second in any order.

Win/Show: Picking two horses that will finish first and third in any order.

Place/Show: Picking two horses that will finish second and third in any order.

Win/Place/Show: Picking the three horses that will finish in the top three in any order.

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.