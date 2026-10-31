The TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $400 in racing credits, perfect for the 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course on Saturday. There are two Kentucky Derby winners in the 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic field for the third time in the event's history, but defending Breeders' Cup Classic winner Forever Young is the 2-1 favorite. The 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic post time is scheduled for 6:16 p.m. EDT. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, double the national offer, only by using TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn a $400 sign up bonus, which will be credited in increments of $100 for every $400 wagered. Players must wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating a TwinSpires account to earn the full $400 bonus. The sign up offer cannot be combined with any other registration bonus offer and certain exclusions apply. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you want to claim the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

2026 Breeders' Cup Classic betting preview

The 43rd running of the Breeders' Cup Classic features a loaded field, including the last two Kentucky Derby winners, Golden Tempo and Sovereignty. Six Kentucky Derby winners have gone on to win this race, and five 3-year-olds have won the Classic in the last 11 years. The Breeders' Cup is back at Keeneland for the fourth time since 2015, which were previously won by American Pharaoh, Authentic and Flightline.

This is the final race of 12 on Saturday, with post time scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET. Forever Young is the 2-1 favorite in the Breeders' Cup Classic odds, as he gets set for his third appearance in the race. The 5-year-old Japan-bred horse will try to become the second horse to win the Classic twice after he finished third in 2024 and won in 2025.

Forever Young has six Grade 1 wins among his 12 career victories. He is followed by 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty, who is 5-2 on the horse racing odds board. Sovereignty is the reigning horse of the year and has a perfect record at 10 furlongs, which is the distance of the Classic. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.