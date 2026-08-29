The TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $400 in racing credits, perfect for the 2026 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. Golden Tempo is the favorite in the 2026 Travers Stakes odds at 5-2, followed by Sea Strike (5-1), Renegade (3-1) and Napoleon Solo (8-1). The 2026 Travers Stakes post time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. EDT. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, double the national offer, only by using TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn a $400 sign up bonus, which will be credited in increments of $100 for every $400 wagered. Players must wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating a TwinSpires account to earn the full $400 bonus. The sign up offer cannot be combined with any other registration bonus offer and certain exclusions apply. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you want to claim the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

2026 Travers Stakes betting preview

Golden Tempo is the betting favorite at 5-2 in the 2026 Travers Stakes odds, entering with a 4-0-2 record in six races. He will be jockeyed by Jose Ortiz out of the No. 9 gate. The colt won two legs of the Triple Crown in 2026, with victories at the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, and ranks as the top 3-year-old horse in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association poll.

Sea Strike enters with the second-highest odds at 5-1 among the 2026 Travers Stakes horses, with two first-place finishes in three career starts, all of which came in 2026. The 3-year-old horse will be jockeyed by Flavien Prat out of the No. 7 gate.

Renegade enters Saturday's race at 3-1 odds, with a career 3-3-2 record in eight starts, which includes all first-place finishes coming in 2026, including the Arkansas Derby and Jim Dandy stakes. The thoroughbred will be jokeyed by Tyler Gaffalione out of the fifth gate.

Napoleon Solo enters Saturday's race at 8-1 among the 2026 Travers Stakes horses, having won the Preakness in June. The 3-year-old horse has a 3-1-0 record in six races, with Hall of Famer jokey John Velazquez taking over out of the third gate. Napoleon Solo's usual jokey, Paco Lopez, has opt to instead ride Baby Vino (10-1) out of the eighth gate in Saturday's race. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.