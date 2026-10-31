The 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic is on Saturday, and the latest TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $400 in racing credits. Eight horses are competing in the final of 12 races at Keeneland Race Course, including the last two Kentucky Derby winners along with the defending Breeders' Cup Classic champion. Post time is scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, double the national offer, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

For complete information, including terms and conditions of the promo, check out our TwinSpires offer code review page.

TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS

After creating a TwinSpires account using promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will earn a $400 sign up bonus, which will be credited in increments of $100 for every $400 wagered. Players must wager $1,600 within 30 days of creating a TwinSpires account to earn the full $400 bonus. The sign up offer cannot be combined with any other registration bonus offer and certain exclusions apply. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using the TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

How to sign up for the TwinSpires promo code

If you want to claim the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS, follow these steps:

Click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page, or click here. On the TwinSpires landing page, click the CLAIM NOW button. Submit the required information, including your first and last name, e-mail address, and make sure to enter the promo code CBSSPORTS when prompted. Create a username and password, then verify your identity with your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Click the Sign Up button.

Once you have made your account and have deposited funds, you can choose any race and horse(s) to wager on. Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS to Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

2026 Breeders' Cup Classic betting preview

The Breeders' Cup Classic has been run since 1984, and the winner of this race went on to be named Horse of the Year 18 times. Sovereignty won this race last year and was ultimately the Horse of the Year with four victories during his 3-year-old campaign, including the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. He finished second in the Oaklawn Handicap (G2) and won the Whitney (G1) in August this year.

Sovereignty has an unbeaten record at the Breeders' Cup Classic distance of 10 furlongs, and he is 5-2 in the Breeders' Cup Classic odds. However, Forever Young returns as the defending champion, and he sits atop the horse racing odds board at 2-1. This is his third straight appearance in this race, as he finished third in 2024.

Golden Tempo has never finished worse than third in seven career races, winning the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes earlier this year. He finished third in the Travers Stakes his last time out, and this will be his first race against older horses. The 3-year-old is 5-1 to win Saturday's race. Claim up to $400 in racing credits, only by using TwinSpires offer code CBSSPORTS here:

Rules and responsible gaming

TwinSpires offers ample tools for its users to practice responsible gaming. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Support is also available through trusted organizations like the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous.