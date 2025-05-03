After eight months of prep races, the 2025 Kentucky Derby has arrived, as 19 horses will head to the starting gate for the 6:57 p.m. ET post time at Churchill Downs on Saturday. The track is sloppy after rain has saturated Louisville for much of the past two days, so the 2025 Kentucky Derby betting outlook has shifted in the final moments for anyone making Kentucky Derby bets on sites like TwinSpires. Journalism is the 3-1 favorite in the 2025 Kentucky Derby odds, but he has only raced on fast tracks in five career starts.

The same is true for other 2025 Kentucky Derby favorites like Sovereignty (5-1) and Sandman (6-1), so Kentucky Derby betting comes with added challenges this year. If you're making decisions on how to bet on the Kentucky Derby in the minutes leading up to post time, you might want to consider horses that have run in sloppy conditions in the past. American Promise, for example, won a race at Oaklawn in muddy conditions last December.

The TwinSpires promo offers new users up to $400 in bonus bets based on how much they wager in their first 30 days. Users can get $100 in bonus bets for every $400 wagered, so in order to maximize this promotion and receive $400 in bonus bets, $1,600 of wagering is required within the first 30 days.

Users need to be of legal age in a state where TwinSpires operates, and this offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Additionally, Show wagers do not count toward your playthrough amount.

Finally, note that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, and when you use bonus funds to place a bet, the stake will not be returned if the bet wins.

TwinSpires offers rewards points for existing users and VIP members. Users can get TSC Elite Points when betting on races, which can be redeemed later for wagering credit. Users earn four points per dollar wagered for races at Churchill Downs, Fairgrounds, Presque Isle, Ocean Downs, Arlington, Turfway Park and Miami Valley Raceway. They earn one point per dollar wagered for races at any other track. These points are valid for 12 months after they are issued, and a user's oldest points will be credited first whenever he or she chooses to redeem them.

VIP rewards members receive additional benefits, such as free admission to select racecourses, exclusive promotions, reward points multipliers, discounts on TwinSpires Handicapping Store products and Brisnet.com purchases, invitations to special VIP events, free daily programs and other services.

TwinSpires does offer profit boosts, free-to-play races and odds boosts for certain races. The platform also provides expert advice, articles and a schedule for upcoming races.

TwinSpires User Experience

App Store Number of Reviews Average Rating Apple 76,000+ 4.8 Android 1,280+ 4.5

Despite the complexities of horse racing betting, it was relatively easy to see the payout structure on the TwinSpires app and website. TwinSpires has a list of all available races users can wager on and provides detailed payouts for all bets on a specific horse, including Win, Place and Show bets. All wagers are locked shortly before a race begins, but users do have the ability to cash out of a wager before a race locks. There could potentially be a small fee for the books and racecourses for their operational costs, but the option to cash out does exist.

TwinSpires has an extensive library of resources on its website and application, which is available to both iOS and Android users. Overall, the user experience was fairly seamless on the website. The mobile application did occasionally slow down, but it was still easy to navigate.

Horse racing betting markets

With TwinSpires, you'll find all of the bets you'd expect to be able to make on any horse race:

Basic horse racing bets

Win - a bet on the winning horse



Place - a bet on a horse to finish first or second



Show - a bet on a horse to finish first, second or third



Win/Place, Win/Place/Show - combining two of the bets above into a sort of parlay

Exotic bets

Exacta - choose the horses that will finish first and second, in that order



Quinella - choose the horses that will finish first and second, in any order



Trifecta - pick the first three finishers



Superfecta - pick the first four finishers



Super Hi-5 - pick the first five finishers

Daily Doubles and multi-race bets

Daily Double - pick the winners of back-to-back races



Pick 3 - pick the winners of three consecutive races



Pick 4 - pick the winners of four consecutive races



Pick 5 - pick the winners of five consecutive races



Pick 6 - pick the winners of six consecutive races

TwinSpires Banking Options

Here's a look at the deposit and withdrawal options at TwinSpires.

Method Fee Processing Time Minimum Deposit Online Banking None Up to 4 days $10 Credit Card (VISA or MasterCard) $5 per deposit Instantly $10 PayPal None Once account is linked $10 Green Dot (at Register) $4.95+ per deposit depending on merchant Instantly $10 Moneygram $3.95+ per deposit depending on merchant Instantly $10 PayNearMe $3.99+ per deposit depending on merchant Instantly $1 Apple Pay $5 per deposit Instantly $10 Bank Wire Transfer $10 for transfers under $1,000, free for transfers over $1,000 Instantly $10 On-Site Deposit None Instantly $10 Check/Money Order None Up to 5 days $10

PayNearMe also has a maximum deposit limit of $500, and a daily deposit limit of $500.

Method Fee Processing Time Max Withdrawal Online Banking None Up to 5 days None PayPal None Up to 5 days None On-Site Withdrawal None Instantly None Check None Up to 15 days None

Withdrawals made through the app or website will be paid out online through the bank account or PayPal account associated with a user's account. Withdrawals can also be made over the phone. Once the user's identity is verified and the withdrawal is approved, the user will receive a check in the mail. In-person withdrawals can be made at select sites. This requires two forms of identification, one of which is a government-issued identity card. Once the user's identity is verified and the withdrawal is approved, the user will receive cash.

Responsible Gaming

TwinSpires has a page dedicated to responsible gaming and encourages users who need assistance to set deposit and activity limits, balance gambling with other leisure activities and avoid chasing losses. TwinSpires has information for national helplines and state-specific resources for users requiring further assistance.

TwinSpires has a strong promotional offer for users who might have some experience betting on horses, but could be potentially problematic for those who are true novices to the sport. The offer requires users to spend more to acquire more bonus funds, and a potential $1,600 investment over a month is sizable to get $400 in bonus funds. The app and website are fairly easy to navigate, though the app did occasionally have some lag. Navigating the races available to bet on was fairly straightforward, and all the payouts for different types of bets were listed below the bet slip when picking horses.

One big strength for TwinSpires is the expert analysis and articles available for users, especially since it's likely those who sign up for the promotional offer will be new to betting on horse racing. This allows users to gain more knowledge about the sport and read up on particular races which aren't as well-known as the Kentucky Derby, Preakness or Belmont.

Although all the payouts are listed clearly for each type of bet, it can sometimes get confusing which horse is being picked to finish in what position for Win/Place/Show wagers. This is cleared up on the expanded bet slip on the app when a user is making his or her wager, but it isn't as detailed on the website when selecting horses. This is something which could be improved to further enhance the user experience.

