Even in a crowded AFC North, the Steelers have a good shot at making the playoffs, which you can bet on at top sportsbooks. Here are four other intriguing bets to make for 2024

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Over the past 20 seasons, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been largely unassailable. Only the New England Patriots (69.9%) have a better winning percentage than the Steelers (63.8%) since 2004, and Pittsburgh has done it without the benefit of Tom Brady at the helm.

In fact, the Steelers have finished with a .500 record or better in each of the past 20 seasons, and Mike Tomlin is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL without ever suffering a losing season. Still, the Steelers face some level of uncertainty ahead of the 2024 campaign, with a new tandem of quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at the top of the list. Pittsburgh also lost a productive wide receiver in Diontae Johnson, and the Steelers needed a late three-game winning streak in 2023 to reach the 10-win mark before a playoff loss on the road to the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh does bring in reinforcements on defense, headlined by Patrick Queen at linebacker and Donte Jackson in the secondary, but observers are split on just how dangerous the Steelers might be. The Steelers enter the season with a projected Over/Under win total of 8.5 victories at Caesars Sportsbook, and Pittsburgh faces Super Bowl odds around 50-1 in most markets.

Here are five compelling ways to wager on the Pittsburgh Steelers before the 2024 season kicks off.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000 (amount equals to lost stake). Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (80‍0) 327-5‍050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Najee Harris Over 800.5 rushing yards (-112, FanDuel)

Enthusiasm for Harris seems to be fairly low around the NFL after three seasons in Pittsburgh. Part of that is tied to an underwhelming career average of 3.9 yards per carry, with legitimate backfield competition in Jaylen Warren also serving as a factor. Harris does have three consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, however, and there is no reason to believe that he won’t replicate that level of production.

In fact, Pittsburgh brought in Arthur Smith as the offensive coordinator and, while some aspects of his approach maddened observers in Atlanta, he is a proven entity when it comes to designing an effective running game. Take advantage of this modest projection for Harris at FanDuel and lean in with a player who remains talented with the ball in his hands.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks Of NFL Sunday Ticket Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. Bet & Get offer: first online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG. Data & text rates may apply. NFL Sunday Ticket offer from YouTube and YouTube TV: Offer ends 9/22/24. After 3 weeks free trial, the full price of NFL Sunday Ticket will be automatically charged seasonally; cancel anytime. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Najee Harris to lead NFL in rushing yards (+6600, BetMGM)

At these odds, it should be clear that Harris winning the rushing title is an outlier outcome. He would need to soundly out-perform his efficiency numbers from his first three seasons in order to threaten the 1,500-plus yards needed to make this happen. It is entirely possible that Harris simply splits time with Warren again and sticks in the range of his proven track record, but the aforementioned addition of Arthur Smith looms large.

Pittsburgh should have a much more effective passing game, taking some of the heat off of Harris, and there are scenarios in which he posts sky-high totals in rush attempts. Good fortune would be needed, but this should be priced in the +4000 range and it is available at +6600 at BetMGM.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

George Pickens Over 4.5 receiving touchdowns (-130, DraftKings)

In 2023, Pickens was primarily a deep threat for the Steelers. He led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception, but Pittsburgh’s shaky quarterback play led to only 63 catches in 17 games. He was still highly productive with more than 1,100 yards, but indications are that Pickens will be in more of a traditional No. 1 receiver role in 2024. He still managed to nudge above this total with five touchdown catches last season, but the combination of his considerable talent and an uptick at quarterback should foreshadow a career high in touchdown receptions.

Pickens should also be considered for Overs on his reception and receiving yardage totals, and a true breakout could be on the horizon that sends Pickens into the stratosphere of legitimate top-15 receivers in the NFL.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Of NFL+ Premium Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. Get 1 promo code to redeem 1-month of access to NFL+ Premium and max. $250 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Offer expires 9/19/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. NFL+ Premium Terms: Offer only for eligible subscribers & must be redeemed by 11:59PM 9/30/24; After 1-month promo period, subscription automatically renews each month at then-current price (currently $14.99/mth) until cancelled; Addt’l terms: nfl.com/terms. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Pat Frieiermuth Under 500.5 receiving yards (-110, BetMGM)

When Frieiermuth produced more than 700 receiving yards in his second NFL season in 2022, the stage was seemingly set for a breakout ahead of his third campaign. Availability played a part in a downturn, with Frieiermuth appearing in only 12 games last season, but he stumbled to only 308 receiving yards with an assist to poor quarterback play.

Pittsburgh should be improved at the quarterback position in 2024, but Frieiermuth has been in a clear timeshare during the preseason. Arthur Smith showed a penchant for leaning on multiple tight ends in Atlanta and, if that is the plan in Pittsburgh, this projection is too high for Frieiermuth. If he plays 17 games, the Under could be in trouble, but Frieiermuth has missed time in each of the past two seasons. He is also working with a projected starting quarterback in Russell Wilson who is not known for reliance on the tight end position, even dating back to his days as a star in Seattle.

The entire situation leads to very modest expectations for Frieiermuth, so grabbing the highest number and taking the Under is the move.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Pittsburgh Steelers to make playoffs (+205 at FanDuel)

On paper, it is an uphill climb for the Steelers to reach the postseason. They have the longest odds of any team to win the AFC North at FanDuel, and there are legitimate questions about the offense after a season in which Pittsburgh finished 28th in the NFL in scoring.

With that said, this is a strong defensive club that is well-coached, the quarterback position is upgraded from where it was in 2023, and there is some sort of voodoo magic that always seems to be on Pittsburgh’s side. It might be worth a sprinkle in the +800 range on Pittsburgh to win the division, but this is the preferred path. It wouldn’t be crazy to see three teams make the postseason from the AFC North, and getting more than 2-1 odds on Pittsburgh is appealing.