The Miami Dolphins released star wide receiver Tyreek Hill ahead of NFL free agency, meaning the veteran speedster will be able to sign with any team ahead of the 2026 NFL season. Hill will turn 32 at the start of March, and while he has accumulated more than 11,000 receiving yards in his career, he enters this next phase of his career with plenty of uncertainty.

Hill suffered a major knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season against the Jets, requiring surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments. It was clear Hill wasn't going to return at any point in the 2025 campaign, but all indications from Hill's camp point to a full recovery for 2026. Meanwhile, the Dolphins cleaned house and are set to undergo a full-scale rebuild with a new head coach and general manager. That meant there was little chance Hill would be on the Miami roster, and after the Dolphins couldn't find a trade partner, they cut ties with the veteran receiver amid injury questions and an expensive contract.

Here's a look at the latest odds for Hill's next team from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyreek Hill next team odds (via DraftKings)

The favorite: Chiefs (+150)

There's obviously going to be chatter around Hill returning to the Chiefs, who took him in the fifth round and stuck with him through a series of off-field concerns. The speedster formed a dynamic connection with Patrick Mahomes and was instrumental in Kansas City's Super Bowl victory in 2019. Mahomes is on the mend from his own knee injury but is expected to return at some point in 2026. The Chiefs have not looked the same offensively since Hill was traded to Miami, though I question if Xavier Worthy's skill set is too much duplicity for Andy Reid to integrate Hill successfully into the offense. It's a fun story for fans to think about, but there may actually be better opportunities for Hill to show he can still play at a high level.

Other contenders: Bills (+600), Ravens (+700)

Buffalo has a clear need at receiver and Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm, something that sets up well for Hill assuming his recovery checks out. The Bills have missed a consistent deep threat for some time now, and Hill's presence could open up new head coach Joe Brady's offense for underneath weapons like Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid. Baltimore has not been shy about taking chances on veteran receivers, but I don't see Hill offering something more than what Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman already bring to the table.

Longshot: New Orleans Saints (+2000)

There's a lot of momentum in New Orleans given the surge the Saints had at the end of the year. This organization is not shy about taking chances on high-caliber players coming off major injuries (Drew Brees in 2006), so that won't be a hurdle. Hill could operate as the secondary receiver in this offense behind Chris Olave, and Kellen Moore could use a speedster after the Saints traded Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks. For Hill, it's a chance to have a productive season in a rising offense before potentially cashing in on a long-term deal in the 2027 free agency period.