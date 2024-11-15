The much anticipated boxing match between legendary fighter Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the YouTube star who has turned into a boxer, is finally happening Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET and the main card includes a bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook originally opened the betting odds with Paul as a -180 favorite and Tyson as a +150 underdog, but currently Paul is up to -260, with Tyson coming back at +220.
“We’ve mostly taken sharp action early on Jake Paul at prices of -200, -260 and -300,” said Andrew Babakitis, trader at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. “The price got as high as Paul -350, but as of [Tuesday] we’re sitting at -260. The book is going to need Paul pretty big as 85% of tickets wagered have been placed on Tyson, along with 75% of the money. We also currently need the Over 5.5 rounds, as the Under has been a popular bet.”
The story was similar at other sportsbooks, with the majority of the action coming on Tyson. At DraftKings, 66% of bets were on Tyson to win, but 64% of the money was on the favorite Paul (as of Wednesday). At BetMGM, 76% of the wagers and 59% of the money was on Tyson to win at +188 odds. The most bet prop bet at BetMGM was Tyson to win by KO/TKO or DQ at +275 odds.
“We expect the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight to be the most bet on boxing match in BetMGM history,” Alex Rella, senior trader at BetMGM, said in a statement. “Bettors want to see Paul get knocked out and love Tyson as an underdog. The book will be rooting for Paul to win.”
The betting was even more lopsided at Caesars Sportsbook, where 91% of the tickets and 77% of the money was on the underdog Tyson to be victorious, including a $25,000 wager on Tyson at +190 odds.
“I anticipate Mike Tyson will make this fight competitive for the first four rounds where his power will be a factor,” Caesars lead combat sports oddsmaker Brandon Yaeger said. “After that, I think he will be too gassed, and his age will start to show on the back half of the fight. Jake Paul has shown that even though he’s not the most technical boxer, he does carry some power in his hands. With that, it leads me to believe a ref will have a short leash on the damage they will allow Tyson to take due to his age and health concerns. I’d think this could lead to a late round stoppage by Paul.”
It should be an exciting and memorable fight no matter what happens on Friday night.