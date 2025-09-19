Though seven states have legalized online casinos thus far, the lack of progress among others may be frustrating to those players who may not be in close proximity to an in-person casino. In Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and West Virginia, users may play online table games, slots, video poker, live dealer games, and specialty games. Online casino games could grow over time as the need for revenue increases among the states, with games like online slots, online craps, online blackjack, and online poker having a high level of interest in legal internet casino states.

Among the best options for iCasino games in most states are sportsbook operators such as DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics, Caesars, and bet365.

What is the Legal Status in all 50 US States?

Here's a state-by-state breakdown of where the country stands on iCasino gambling, as of September 2025.

Alabama: Not legal.

The state doesn't have any commercial casinos and hasn't come close to legalizing sports gambling. There doesn't seem to be much progress either.

Alaska: Not legal.

There has been no significant movement towards sports betting in the state. The only casino usage related to Alaska is from international cruise ships.

Arizona: Not legal.

Though sports betting was legalized in 2021, there is currently no major interest from the Native American tribes to legalize online casinos.

Arkansas: Not legal.

While mobile sports betting is allowed in the state, it is only via three in-state operators. Online casino gaming has not been approved.

California: Not legal.

Sports betting and iCasino are not legal in the state. In-person casinos on tribal lands are the only form of legal gaming (outside of card rooms and wagering on horse races) in California.

Colorado: Not legal.

While Colorado was one of the first states to legalize sports betting in 2019, there has been no similar traction for iCasino.

Connecticut: Legal.

As of 2021, residents and visitors in the state can play casino games for real money online. DraftKings and FanDuel are the legal operators in Connecticut.

Delaware: Legal.

Delaware Park, Dover Downs, and Harrington Raceway & Casino are the available online casinos in Delaware. Rush Street Interactive, the owner of BetRivers, was selected by the Delaware Lottery as its vendor for online gaming operations at all three online casinos.

Florida: Not legal.

While brick-and-mortar casinos are aplenty in the state, online casinos are illegal in the state. Seminole Gaming exclusively offers sports betting via Hard Rock Bet but has no immediate plans to expand to iCasino.

Georgia: Not legal.

Both online gaming and sports betting have not been legalized in Georgia to date. There may be opportunities for legislation in the not-so-distant future as there has been some movement in recent years.

Hawaii: Not legal.

The state is one of a few with no forms of gambling allowed of any kind, including casinos, sports betting, and a state lottery.

Idaho: Not legal.

As one of the strictest states against all forms of gambling, iCasino doesn't seem likely in Idaho anytime soon.

Illinois: Not legal.

While online sportsbooks are allowed, there have been constant obstacles to online casinos in the state, with no clear path to legalization.

Indiana: Not legal.

Multiple bills to allow legal online casino gaming have failed, though online sportsbooks have been operational since 2019.

Iowa: Not legal.

Despite repeated attempts to legalize iCasino, there has not been enough support from the state's lawmakers.

Kansas: Not legal.

Similar to many other states, while online sports betting is allowed, there has been no interest in iCasino legislation.

Kentucky: Not legal.

Sports betting has been live in Kentucky since 2023, but there hasn't been much progress on legalizing online casino gaming.

Louisiana: Not legal.

While plenty of brick-and-mortar casinos exist in the state, online casinos are still deemed illegal by the state's rules.

Maine: Not legal.

An online casino bill passed through the state legislature in the summer of 2025, but the governor has not signed this into law, with no update in recent months.

Maryland: Not legal.

Despite multiple attempts since 2023 by lawmakers, no online casino gaming bills have progressed far in legislative sessions.

Massachusetts: Not legal.

Though not legal yet, state legislators are making progress on legalizing iCasino, potentially in 2026.

Michigan: Legal.

Online casino games through 15 operators are legal in Michigan.

Minnesota: Not legal.

No recent legislation permitting sports betting / iCasino is close to being passed, as agreements with the native tribes have not been reached.

Mississippi: Not legal.

Some online sports betting is allowed on casino properties, but there has been no recent progress for online casino gambling.

Missouri: Not legal.

Online sports betting launches here in late 2025, but there is no further update on iCasino in the state.

Montana: Not legal.

With the state out to protect land-based casinos, it seems unlikely for online casino gaming to be legal for years to come.

Nebraska: Not legal.

With online sports betting not yet allowed in the state, online casino seems a long way away.

Nevada: Not legal.

The state wants to protect the brick-and-mortar casinos, and the likelihood of iCasino becoming legal anytime soon is slim and none.

New Hampshire: Not legal.

A 2025 bill to legalize online casinos failed to pass the state's legislature.

New Jersey: Legal.

More than two dozen online casino operators exist in one of the most gambling-friendly states in the country.

New Mexico: Not legal.

Casino gaming and sports betting are only legal in person at tribal casinos in the state.

New York: Not legal,

Despite multiple efforts, including in early 2025, to pass online casino legislation, the state's lawmakers have not allowed it to gain much momentum.

North Carolina: Not legal.

While legal sports betting launched in 2024, there haven't been any serious recent efforts to pass an online casino bill in the state.

North Dakota: Not legal.

Any possibility of legal online casino play seems a long way off with the only legal betting taking place at brick-and-mortar tribal casinos.

Ohio: Not legal.

In 2025, Ohio's governor spoke out against expanding legal gambling in the state to include online casinos.

Oklahoma: Not legal.

Tribal compacts stand in the way of the eventual legalization of online casinos or online sports betting.

Oregon: Not legal.

Online casinos for real money aren't legal in the state, with no immediate plans to change.

Pennsylvania: Legal.

There are more than 20 licensed and regulated online casino operators in the state.

Rhode Island: Legal.

Bally Casino is the only legal online casino in the state for adults 21 and over.

South Carolina: Not legal.

Online sports betting legislation has failed recently, and there seems to be no momentum for iCasino.

South Dakota: Not legal.

Online forms of betting are illegal in the state.

Tennessee: Not legal.

Tennessee does not have any brick-and-mortar casinos, and therefore, online casino legalization seems difficult at the moment.

Texas: Not legal.

With the state legislature only meeting in odd years, 2027 would be the earliest opportunity to legalize sports betting and online casino play in the state.

Utah: Not legal.

Utah is one of the most restrictive states when it comes to any form of gambling.

Vermont: Not legal.

While online sports betting was legalized in 2024, there are no plans to do so with real-money online casino games in the state.

Virginia: Not legal.

Legislation to permit online casinos was pushed to 2026, so next year could be pivotal for supporters of this form of gaming.

Washington: Not legal.

Though the state has in-person casino gambling, there are no plans to make online casino gambling legal in the future.

Washington, D.C.: Not legal.

Unlike sports betting, which is legal, there are no current plans to legalize online casinos in the District of Columbia.

West Virginia: Legal.

At least ten online casinos are legal in West Virginia, including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Fanatics, and Caesars.

Wisconsin: Not legal.

No form of online gambling is legal in the state.

Wyoming: Not legal.

While sports betting was legalized in 2021, there are no plans to do so anytime soon for iCasino.

Responsible gaming

Gaming responsibly is important, and all the top sportsbooks have various tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, plus voluntary self-exclusion options. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, so if you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.