Sports betting has become increasingly popular across the United States, but not every state has legalized it. There are 39 states, in addition to Washington D.C., that have some form of legalized form of U.S. sports betting, whether online or in-person. Of those 39 states, 31 offer USA sports betting with smartphone apps or websites. However, a sports betting legalization bill has been introduced in nearly every U.S. state legislature at some point since 2018. Below is where all 50 U.S. states stand on legalizing online sports betting sites and introducing legislation.

Alabama: Not legal

Multiple bills to legalize sports betting in Alabama have failed, including an effort in 2024.



Alaska: Not legal

The most recent effort to legalize sports betting in Alaska, HB 145, was introduced on March 21, 2025. There has been no forward motion or vote on the bill as of September 2025.



Arizona: Legal

Sports betting was legalized on April 15, 2021, and launched on September 9, 2021. Both retail and online sports betting are available, with 14 sportsbooks operating for Arizona sports betting.



Arkansas: Legal

Retail sports betting launched in Arkansas on July 1, 2019, and online sports betting launched on March 4, 2022. Three sportsbooks run both retail and online sports betting in the Natural State.



California: Not legal

Multiple bills to legalize sports betting in California have failed, including two major bills on the November 2022 ballot. No new sports betting bills have been enacted in 2025.



Colorado: Legal

Both retail and online Colorado sports betting launched in the Centennial State on May 1, 2020. Colorado is home to 16 online sports books -- the most of any state in the country. Bettors can wager on professional and collegiate games, but placing player prop bets on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited.



Connecticut: Legal

Connecticut has both retail and online sports betting, which launched on October 19, 2021. There are three online sportsbooks available.



Delaware: Legal

Delaware became the first state outside of Nevada to legalize sports betting, launching retail betting on July 5, 2018, and adding online sports betting on December 26, 2023. There are three retail locations and one online sportsbook available in the state. Wagering on professional sporting events and out-of-state collegiate games is allowed, but betting on in-state college games and placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited.



Florida: Legal

Florida sports betting originally launched on November 1, 2021, thanks to a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, but was shut down three weeks later. Years of legal battles were resolved in 2023, and Florida sports betting re-launched on November 7, 2023. The Hard Rock Bet app is the only available online sportsbook in the state as of 2025.

Georgia: Not legal

Multiple efforts to legalize sports betting in Georgia have failed, including two Georgia House measures in 2025 that failed to receive votes before the legislative deadline.



Hawaii: Not legal

Multiple efforts to legalize sports betting in Georgia have failed, including multiple bills introduced in 2025 that sought to establish and regulate online sportsbooks in Hawaii. However, none of the bills were passed before the end of the legislative deadline.



Idaho: Not legal

There has been no proposed sports betting legislation in Idaho as of 2025.



Illinois: Legal

Retail sports betting launched in the state on March 9, 2020, and online sportsbooks launched on June 18. There are 10 online sportsbooks operational in the Prairie State. Wagering on professional sporting events and out-of-state collegiate games is allowed, but betting on in-state college games and placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited on Illinois sports betting sites.



Indiana: Legal

Retail and online sports betting in Indiana launched on September 1, 2019, and there are 11 available online sportsbooks as of 2025. Wagering on professional sporting events and collegiate games is allowed, but placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited.



Iowa: Legal

Retail and online sports betting launched in Iowa on August 15, 2019, and there are 11 available online Iowa sportsbooks as of 2025. Wagering on professional sporting events and collegiate games is allowed, but placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited.



Kansas: Legal

Retail and online sports betting in Kansas launched on September 1, 2022, and there are six available online sportsbooks as of 2025. Wagering on professional sporting events and collegiate games is allowed, but placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited.



Kentucky: Legal

Sports betting is still relatively new to the Blue Grass State. Retail sports betting launched on September 7, 2023, followed by the launch of online sports betting on September 28. There are eight online sportsbooks in Kentucky, and there are no restrictions on wagering on collegiate games or player props.



Louisiana: Legal

Although retail and online sports betting launched in Louisiana on January 28, 2022, not all parishes within the state allow sports betting. There are eight online Louisiana sportsbooks licensed to operate in permitted parishes. Wagering on professional sporting events and collegiate games is allowed, but placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited.

Maine: Legal

Retail and online sports betting launched in Maine on November 3, 2023, and DraftKings and Caesars are the only two sportsbooks licensed to operate in the state as of 2025. Wagering on professional sporting events and out-of-state collegiate games is allowed, but betting on in-state college games and placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited.



Maryland: Legal

Maryland legalized sports betting in 2020, but didn't launch in-person betting until December 9, 2021. Online sports betting launched in the state on November 23, 2022, with 11 online sportsbooks operating as of 2025. Wagering on professional sporting events and collegiate games is allowed, but placing player props on collegiate athletes is strictly prohibited at Maryland sports betting sites.



Massachusetts: Legal

Retail sports betting launched in the Bay State on January 31, 2023, and online Massachusetts sportsbooks launched on March 10, with seven online sportsbooks licensed to operate as of 2025. Wagering on professional sporting events and out-of-state collegiate games is allowed, but betting on in-state college games is only allowed if a school is participating in a tournament with four or more teams, like the NCAA Tournament. Placing player props on collegiate athletes in any games is strictly prohibited.



Michigan: Legal

Gambling has been legal in the state of Michigan for a few years. In-person, often referred to as retail, became legal in March 2020, while online and mobile Michigan sports betting launched in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Minnesota: Not legal

Legislation to legalize Minnesota sports betting passed in August 2022, but a launch date has not been set yet.



Mississippi: Legal

The first sports bets in Mississippi were placed on August 1, 2018. The state enacted a law in 2017 that allowed for sports betting. Online sports betting is still prohibited in Mississippi as of 2025.



Missouri: Legal

Sports betting is set to launch in Missouri on Dec. 1, 2025. Missouri will offer sports betting through retail and online sportsbook apps after a pro-sports betting measure was approved by less than 3,000 voters.

Montana: Legal

Legal sports betting arrived in the state as of March 2020. Sportsbooks are regulated through the state lottery. The lottery director can decide which sports can be bet on and what kinds of wagers can be placed.



Nebraska: Legal

Governor Pete Ricketts legalized sports betting and put it into law on May 25, 2021, although there is only in-person betting. All betting on in-state collegiate games and events, including player prop bets, is prohibited.



Nevada: Legal

Sports betting has been legal in the state of Nevada for decades. Online betting launched in Nevada in 2010, eight years before any other state in the U.S.

New Hampshire: Legal

New Hampshire joined the list of states with legalized sports betting on the second day of 2020. The state agreed to a six-year contract with DraftKings, so mobile sportsbooks can be utilized throughout the state. All betting on in-state collegiate games and events, including player prop bets, is prohibited.

New Jersey: Legal

New Jersey long advocated for legalized New Jersey sports betting and was responsible for the case that led to the federal reversal from the Supreme Court. As such, they wasted no time in legalizing sports gambling after the decision, opening the state's first sportsbooks on June 14, 2018. Atlantic City and the MetLife Stadium, among other locations, now offer legalized sports wagering. All betting on in-state collegiate games and events, including player prop bets, is prohibited.



New Mexico: Legal

New Mexico became one of the first states to offer legal sports betting outside of Nevada in 2018, but sports betting is limited to in-person wagering at tribal casinos.

New York: Legal

New York passed a bill in 2013 that made New York sports betting legal at the state level, but the state didn't open its first official sportsbook until July 2019. Mobile sports betting launched on January 8, 2022, and there are now nine live online sportsbooks in the Empire State. However, all betting on in-state collegiate games and events, including player prop bets, is prohibited.



North Carolina: Legal

Gambling in North Carolina used to be run exclusively through the Cherokee tribe, and the state passed a bill in July 2019 that permitted sports gambling (including horse racing) to be part of that monopoly. In-person North Carolina sports betting launched on March 18, 2021, in three designated locations. North Carolina sports betting expanded when an online sports betting bill was signed into law on June 14, 2023, which also opened the market to new sportsbooks. A launch date for online sports betting is expected to take place in 2024.



North Dakota: Legal

Sports betting is legal in North Dakota, but you can only place wagers at the state's tribal casinos.

Ohio: Legal

Sports betting was legalized in Ohio in December 2021 and officially launched on January 1, 2023. In-person and Ohio mobile sports betting are allowed.



Oklahoma: Not legal

An effort to get sports betting legalized in Oklahoma in 2022 failed. Then, the Oklahoma House passed two bills (HB 1047 and HB 1101) aimed at legalizing sports betting in early 2025, but those efforts stalled in the Senate.

Oregon: Legal

Oregon didn't need to pass new legislation because it already had limited sports betting legality established at the state level, but it didn't officially start taking bets until August 2019. All betting on collegiate games and events, including player prop bets, is prohibited.



Pennsylvania: Legal

Six months after the Supreme Court reversal, Pennsylvania took its first legal sports bet at a casino sportsbook in 2018. Additional licenses have since been handed out, and mobile/online wagering is also accepted in-state at Pennsylvania sports betting sites.



Rhode Island: Legal

Rhode Island also opened its first sportsbook six months after the U.S Supreme Court's decision and currently offers sports gambling exclusively at two in-state casinos before online betting launched on September 4, 2019. All betting on in-state collegiate games and events, including player prop bets, is prohibited.

South Carolina: Not legal

Gambling in South Carolina is restricted solely to casino riverboats, but the state legislature has proposed bills in consecutive years that would open the door to sports gambling. No action has been taken yet.



South Dakota: Legal

In the 2020 election, South Dakota approved sports betting. Four casinos in Deadwood began accepting sports bets on Sept. 9, 2021. In 2021, legislators passed legislation that legalized sports betting in Deadwood. However, bettors must bet on the properties of those four casinos. There's no word when mobile sports betting will be available in the state. All betting on in-state collegiate games and events, including player prop bets, is prohibited.

Tennessee: Legal

The Tennessee state legislature approved a sports betting bill in the spring of 2019 that will only allow betting online and on mobile apps. The state began allowing mobile Tennessee sports betting on Nov. 1, 2021. Betting on collegiate game outcomes is allowed, but player prop bets in collegiate games are prohibited.



Texas: Not legal

One senator pre-filed a sports betting bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session that would amend the Texas constitution to legalize Texas sports betting. The bill calls for legal sports betting in Texas at a limited number of facilities. Texas sports betting will be legalized if the amendment receives a two-thirds vote from the legislature and approval from state voters in November 2023.



Utah: Not legal

Utah has some of the strictest laws in the U.S. when it comes to sports betting, and its constitution explicitly prohibits all forms of gambling, meaning sports betting is very unlikely to happen.

Vermont: Legal

Sports betting became legal in Vermont in January 2024. However, Vermont only allows mobile sports betting, with no in-person retail locations available.



Virginia: Legal

Sports betting in Virginia launched in 2021, both in person and online. Betting on in-state collegiate games and events, and player prop bets on all collegiate games, is prohibited.



Washington: Legal

The state passed legislation in early 2020 to permit sports gambling at tribal casinos in-state, meaning all bets, whether in person or online, must occur on tribal lands. Currently, more than 15 casinos in the state off in-person sports betting.

Washington D.C.: Legal

The Sports Wagering Lottery Amendment Act of 2018 became effective as of May of 2019, and the city has launched its sports wagering app and website, which is run by the DC Lottery.



West Virginia: Legal

In August of 2018, West Virginia became the fifth state to legalize sports gambling. The state offers both in-person and online sports wagering.



Wisconsin: Legal

Online sports betting is not yet legal in Wisconsin; however, legal sportsbooks are operational within the physical premises of several tribal casinos across the Badger State.

Wyoming: Legal

On September 1, 2021, legal sports betting went live in Wyoming.