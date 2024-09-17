UEFA Champions League: Best sportsbook promos and bonuses

Champions League is back, and you can bet on the revamped competition with these top sportsbook promos

Club soccer’s biggest competition has a new look. The UEFA Champions League is bigger and, hopefully, better than ever with the field expanding and each team playing more games than in years past. Gone is the group stage, replaced by a “league phase,” and some teams will play in a new-look “knockout phase” to earn a spot in the Round of 16.

Defending champions and perennial titans Real Madrid will be the center of attention with superstar Kylian Mbappé finally wearing white after years of speculation, but they’re far from the only contenders. Bayern Munich will be making a big push for the trophy after a rare trophy-free campaign in 2023-24. Liverpool returns after suffering the embarrassment of a year away from the club’s favorite competition, but they’re back without their lovable leader Jürgen Klopp, who steered them to lift the trophy in 2019.

Europa League winners Atalanta will be popular picks to make a Cinderella run, but Borussia Dortmund will look to make a run again after coming up excruciatingly short in the 2024 final. Last but surely not least, all of Italy’s clubs – Bologna, Inter, Juventus, and Milan join Atalanta – will look to end an embarrassing drought, as Serie A clubs have not won this trophy since 2010.

With so many matches on the way comes the potential for betting opportunities, so let’s talk about what sportsbooks such as bet365, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and more are offering to new users who sign up now. You can claim these promotions and get started betting at these sports betting apps and sites.

Top sports betting promos

bet365 promo code for the Champions League

Bet365 is perhaps the largest sportsbook on the internet, offering competitive odds on an unbeatable array of sports, leagues and bet types. It also offers a unique bet365 welcome offer, giving you the opportunity to choose between a package of $200 in bonus bets after an initial $5 bet and first-bet insurance on wagers up to $1,000. All you need to do is sign up using the promo code CBSBET365, and make your choice.

The latter option will be paid out in bonus bets if your initial bet loses, but if it wins, it will simply be treated as a regular bet. As a major international sportsbook, bet365 is hard to beat when it comes to betting on the Champions League.

FanDuel promo code for the Champions League

The FanDuel welcome bonus is easy to access, as you don’t even need to use a code, and your $5 first bet will net you $200 in bonus bets whether it wins or loses.

The bonus bets must be wagered and won back before they can be withdrawn, but this promotion can get you off to a strong start with a well-respected sportsbook. With lots of same-game parlay options, FanDuel is a great option for fans who enjoy dialing into a Champions League matchday.

BetMGM Promo code for the Champions League

When you sign up for BetMGM using our promo code (CBSSPORTS), you can access first-bet insurance to guarantee a full refund if your first bet of up to $1,500 loses. If it wins, it will simply act as a regular bet, and you’ll receive a cash payout, but if it loses, you’ll be reimbursed with bonus bets.

Your bonus bets do expire a week after they are accrued, so be sure to use them in time. Whether your first bet wins or loses, this BetMGM promo allows you to find value when getting started with not only a great online sportsbook, but a venerable brand that is respected across Las Vegas and other destinations.

Caesars promo code for the Champions League

Like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook has leapt from casinos to the internet, and is doing a great job of bringing value to its online customers with a great mobile app and online site. Its welcome offer is also a first-bet insurance, worth up to $1,000 when using code CBS1000.

One perk of getting started with Caesars is the famed Caesars Rewards system, one of the top loyalty programs in the industry. When you sign up with our Caesars promo code, you’re that much closer to accessing some unique perks through the program.

DraftKings promo code for the Champions League

With DraftKings, you can access a bonus bets package without a code, but the value of DraftKings promotion is $250 after a $5 qualifying wager. The restrictions that exist with other bonus bets we’ve discussed apply here as well, but there’s no better way to seize value out front with this top-notch online sportsbook. DraftKings Sportsbook is known for lots of engaging features like profit boosts and early cash outs, so always keep your eyes peeled for value with this sportsbook.

Fanatics promo code for the Champions League

Fanatics offers a unique welcome promo for new users. With this offer, your first bet of up to $100 will be matched with bonus bets for each of the first 10 days you use the sportsbook. If you skip a day, you miss out on the value, so you have to play each of your first 10 days at Fanatics Sportsbook in order to capture the full value of this deal.

Summary