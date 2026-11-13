The fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins will look to stay perfect on the season when they battle the visiting Illinois Fighting Illini in a key Big Ten matchup on Friday night. Illinois is coming off a 24-13 win over Nebraska on Nov. 6, while UCLA downed Minnesota 34-20 on Saturday to jump four spots in the latest College Football Playoff ranking. The Fighting Illini (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), who are tied for third in the conference, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Bruins (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten), who lead the Big Ten, are 5-0 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The all-time series is tied 6-6, but UCLA has won four of the last five meetings. The Bruins are 10-point favorites, with the over/under at 47.5 in the latest Illinois vs. UCLA odds. Before making any Illinois vs. UCLA picks, check out the Illinois vs. UCLA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Illinois vs. UCLA odds

Illinois vs. UCLA spread UCLA -10 Illinois vs. UCLA over/under 47.5 points Illinois vs. UCLA money line UCLA -385, Illinois +310 Illinois vs. UCLA picks See picks at SportsLine Illinois vs. UCLA streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Illinois vs. UCLA predictions

After simulating Illinois vs. UCLA 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Over has hit in five of the last nine Illinois games, and in the last UCLA matchup. The Bruins enter as the third-highest scoring offense in the conference at 33.6 points per game. Illinois is 10th, averaging 28.4 points.

The model projects that Illinois quarterback Katin Houser will throw for more than 220 yards and one touchdown. He has thrown for 1,955 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions on the season. UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, meanwhile, is projected to throw for over 230 yards and two scores. He has thrown for 986 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in 2026.

The computer is calling for 49 combined points as the Over is the value side 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Illinois vs. UCLA picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Illinois vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates each game 10,000 times, and find out.