The No. 4-ranked and undefeated UCLA Bruins hit the Big House to face a Michigan Wolverines team playing the rare role of spoiler. UCLA (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) can secure a berth in the conference title game with a win here for first-year coach Bob Chesney, led by a defense that leads the nation with 30 turnovers created. Michigan (5-5, 2-5) still needs one more victory to become bowl eligible. The Wolverines have struggled offensively, averaging just 18.3 ppg, and face uncertainty at quarterback as Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood have split the duties this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Bruins are 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 36.5 in the latest UCLA vs. Michigan odds. Before making any UCLA vs. Michigan picks, check out the UCLA vs. Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

UCLA vs. Michigan odds

UCLA vs. Michigan spread UCLA -3.5 UCLA vs. Michigan over/under 36.5 points UCLA vs. Michigan money line UCLA -176, Michigan +151 UCLA vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine UCLA vs. Michigan streaming Paramount+

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Top UCLA vs. Michigan predictions

After simulating Michigan vs. UCLA 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 36.5 points at betting apps. The defense has been a key reason why the Bruins are unbeaten, and the Under has hit in five of their last six games. But they do have offensive standouts, too. UCLA RB Wayne Knight has been a workhorse, totaling 845 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while receiver Aidan Mizell has emerged as a big-play threat.

The Wolverines have struggled offensively, averaging just 18.3 ppg, and face uncertainty at quarterback. Their defense, however, remains a strength, allowing just 17.7 points per contest. The team has been held to seven points or less in three of its last four games. The team is holding an open practice competition between Carr and Underwood, looking to find the best option to guide the Wolverines to an upset that would clinch bowl eligibility.

The computer is calling this number too low, with 44 combined points as the Over hits 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UCLA vs. Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.