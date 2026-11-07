Now just one of three remaining unbeaten Power 4 teams, No. 8 UCLA brings a perfect 8-0 mark into Minneapolis on Saturday, visiting Huntington Bank Stadium for a Big Ten matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers that carries College Football Playoff implications for UCLA. The Bruins have covered the spread in every game this season. Minnesota (4-3) has covered six of its seven contests this season and enters this home game with a chance to knock off a top-10 team in a game that will have temperatures in the 40s around kickoff. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. After opening at -6, UCLA is now a 4-point favorite, while the over/under is 38.5 in the latest UCLA vs. Minnesota odds. Before making any Minnesota vs. UCLA picks, check out the UCLA vs. Minnesota predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Minnesota vs. UCLA odds

Minnesota vs. UCLA spread UCLA -4 Minnesota vs. UCLA over/under 38.5 points Minnesota vs. UCLA money line UCLA -185, Minnesota +160 Minnesota vs. UCLA picks See picks at SportsLine Minnesota vs. UCLA streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Minnesota vs. UCLA predictions

After simulating Minnesota vs. UCLA 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 38.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Bruins have continued to move the ball effectively behind their run-first offense.

Minnesota has shown it can produce points at home, particularly against Big Ten opponents, and the model projects the teams to combine for 44 points against a low total that the market has set well below that projection. Two of UCLA's three games played on the road have gone Over the total this season. The model projects that hthe Over hits 64% of the time in this one. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Minnesota vs. UCLA picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Minnesota vs. UCLA, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.