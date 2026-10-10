Ranked teams battle when the No. 21 UCLA Bruins take on the No. 13 Oregon Ducks in a key Big Ten Conference matchup Saturday on CBS and Paramount+. UCLA is coming off a 54-3 win at Maryland on Sept. 26, while Oregon downed USC 41-27 that same day. The Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), who were 1-3 against ranked opponents last season, are 2-0 on the road. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who are 1-0 against ranked foes in 2026, are 2-0 on their home field but will be without QB Dante Moore (concussion). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. UCLA leads the all-time series 40-33, but Oregon has won 11 of the past 12 meetings. The Ducks are 10.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 57.5 in the latest UCLA vs. Oregon odds. Before making any Oregon vs. UCLA picks, check out the UCLA vs. Oregon predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UCLA vs. Oregon odds

UCLA vs. Oregon spread Oregon -10.5 UCLA vs. Oregon over/under 57.5 points UCLA vs. Oregon money line Oregon -410, UCLA +320 UCLA vs. Oregon picks See picks at SportsLine UCLA vs. Oregon streaming Paramount+

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Top Oregon vs. UCLA predictions

After simulating UCLA vs. Oregon 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 57.5 points at betting apps. The Under hit in last year's matchup, a 34-13 Oregon win. The model projects Oregon's offense to have a bit of a dropoff with Dante Moore out, while UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is projected to throw for 1.36 touchdowns on average.

For the season, Iamaleava has completed 62.6% of his passes for 820 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Senior running back Wayne Knight has carried 49 times for 445 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jordon Davison leads the Oregon rushing attack, carrying 49 times for 260 yards and five touchdowns. SportsLine's model is projecting 57 combined points in this one, making the Under the value 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UCLA vs. Oregon picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread has all of the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCLA vs. Oregon, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.