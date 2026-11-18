Ranked opponents clash when the third-ranked Connecticut Huskies battle the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats in non-conference action on Wednesday night. UConn is coming off an 84-68 win over Ohio State on Friday, while Arizona downed Auburn 80-69 that same night. The Huskies (4-0), who finished second in the Big East at 17-3 and 34-6 overall in 2025-26, are 9-3 on the road since the start of last season. The Wildcats (3-1), who won the Big 12 Conference at 16-2 and were 36-3 overall a year ago, are 2-0 on their home court this season. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Ariz., is at 9 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest UConn vs. Arizona odds, while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any UConn vs. Arizona picks, check out the Connecticut vs. Arizona predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Connecticut vs. Arizona and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Arizona vs. Connecticut:

Connecticut vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -3.5 Connecticut vs. Arizona over/under: 147.5 points Connecticut vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -165, Connecticut +146 Connecticut vs. Arizona picks: See picks at SportsLine Connecticut vs. Arizona streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top UConn vs. Arizona predictions

After evaluating Connecticut vs. Arizona from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (147.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in two of the last three Connecticut games. It also hit in six of the last 10 Arizona contests. The Huskies are averaging 84.5 points per game, fourth-best in the Big East, while the Wildcats are averaging 87.3 points, seventh-best in the Big 12.

The model projects two UConn players to reach double-figure scoring, with Braylon Mullins projected to score 12.4 points on average. It says four Arizona players will score at least 10 points, led by Ivan Kharchenkov and Caleb Holt, who will both score at least 14 points.

The model projects 151 combined points as the Over hits 57% of the time. See the Connecticut vs. Arizona spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Connecticut vs. Arizona picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Connecticut vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Connecticut vs. Arizona spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



