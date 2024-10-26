UFC 308 best bets: Latest odds, preview and predictions

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

What UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway When Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 | 2:00 PM EST (Main Card) Where Etihad Arena, Yas Island/Yas West United Arab Emirates How to watch ESPN+ Pay Per View

UFC 308 is headlined by Ilia Topuria, who will be attempting to defend his featherweight world title against organizational legend Max Holloway.

In addition to that, the main card features a quartet of other exciting matchups, including Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight contender bout.

Below, find five best bets to make for UFC 308 from the top online sportsbooks:

Ilia Topuria moneyline (-230, DraftKings)

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/3/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball.. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The UFC 308 main event is expected to be electric, as Ilia Topuria puts both his featherweight world title and his unbeaten record on the line against future Hall of Famer, Max Holloway.

Topuria shocked the masses when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to attain featherweight gold back at UFC 298. Topuria is now 7-0 inside the octagon, while achieving performance bonuses in each of his last four bouts.

Holloway, meanwhile, has one of the greatest resumes in UFC featherweight history. Currently, he is riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes a legendary fifth-round knockout over Justin Gaethje in his most-recent outing.

As the betting odds indicate, Topuria is expected to win this fight, but Holloway hasn’t been finished since 2012, so this fight going the distance is more than possible.

A $20 wager that wins at -230 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook would return a $28.70 payout.

Robert Whittaker moneyline (+210, BetRivers)

Read Review Up To $500 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. Offer available in IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, PA, or VA. Void where prohibited. New players only. Min. $10 deposit. Bonus bet equal to losses on first real-money wager (up to max. designated amount). Expires 30 days from issuance. Min. odds and other restrictions apply. Winnings exclude amount of bonus bet. Visit BetRivers.com for full T&Cs. (LA) In partnership with Bossier Casino Venture, Inc. d/b/a Margaritaville Resort Casino. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

The UFC 308 co-main event is a middleweight showdown between former champ, Robert Whittaker, and Khamzat Chimaev, who brings a perfect 13-0 record into the bout.

Since fighting three times in five weeks back in 2020, Chimaev has only appeared in four bouts since, being sidelined by a flurry of injuries. Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision in a fight that showed that he is indeed beatable.

Whittaker, on the other hand, is 2-0 this year with wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. The former champ is eyeing another shot at regaining his belt. His only losses since 2015 have come against champions in Israel Adesanya (x2) and Dricus Du Plessis.

A $20 wager at +210 odds from BetRivers would return a $62.00 payout if it won.

Magomed Ankalaev to win by decision (-115, Caesars)

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Light heavyweight contenders are set to collide at UFC 308 as Magomed Ankalaev puts his 12-fight unbeaten streak up against the always formidable Aleksandar Rakic, who hasn’t won a bout since March 2021.

Ankalaev has long been considered to be a legitimate threat to dethroning the current champ, Alex Pereira. No one would argue that Ankalaev’s strength of schedule isn’t all that impressive, as he is yet to defeat a top-five contender. Still, he is well-rounded and a difficult puzzle to solve.

Rakic went blow-for-blow with Jiri Prochazka in his most-recent bout, eventually succumbing to a TKO stoppage in the second round. Injuries have unfortunately plagued Rakic’s career to this point, but a win at UFC 308 would make him arguably the division’s top contender.

A winning $20 wager at -115 odds from Caesars Sportsbook would return a $37.39 payout.

Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy to go the distance (-275, bet365)

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/CO/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL or TEXT 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, CO, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Dan Ige and Lerone Murphy could very well provide fireworks at UFC 308. Ige is well-known for his full-throttle fight style, while Murphy is yet to lose in seven UFC appearances.

Commendably, Ige stepped in on just hours notice at UFC 303, and still managed to take Diego Lopes the distance in a losing effort. Despite having just a 10-7 record in the UFC, Ige has never been finished. A decision could be in store.

Since joining the UFC back in 2019, Murphy has been flawless outside of a split draw in his debut. While Murphy has proven to have the ability to go the distance, keeping up with Ige’s pace might be difficult.

A $20 wager at -275 odds from bet365 would return a $27.27 payout if the bout went the distance.

Geoff Neal moneyline (-290, FanDuel)

Read Review Bet $5 Get $300 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

In the UFC 308 featured prelim bout, Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos will square off in a welterweight affair.

Dos Anjos is a former lightweight champion who is in the final stretch of his career. He has lost three of his last four bouts. Neal, meanwhile, is just 2-4 in his last six bouts – losing both of his last two appearances.

Both athletes have had very tough competition of late, and both have fared similarly. Neal, however, is more in his prime and we are taking him to get the job done via decision.