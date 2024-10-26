Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
UFC 308 best bets: Latest odds, preview and predictions
Discover UFC 308 best bets for Saturday’s highly-anticipated event featuring a featherweight world title fight
|What
|UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway
|When
|Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 | 2:00 PM EST (Main Card)
|Where
|Etihad Arena, Yas Island/Yas West United Arab Emirates
|How to watch
|ESPN+ Pay Per View
UFC 308 is headlined by Ilia Topuria, who will be attempting to defend his featherweight world title against organizational legend Max Holloway.
In addition to that, the main card features a quartet of other exciting matchups, including Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight contender bout.
Below, find five best bets to make for UFC 308 from the top online sportsbooks:
Ilia Topuria moneyline (-230, DraftKings)
The UFC 308 main event is expected to be electric, as Ilia Topuria puts both his featherweight world title and his unbeaten record on the line against future Hall of Famer, Max Holloway.
Topuria shocked the masses when he knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to attain featherweight gold back at UFC 298. Topuria is now 7-0 inside the octagon, while achieving performance bonuses in each of his last four bouts.
Holloway, meanwhile, has one of the greatest resumes in UFC featherweight history. Currently, he is riding a three-fight winning streak, which includes a legendary fifth-round knockout over Justin Gaethje in his most-recent outing.
As the betting odds indicate, Topuria is expected to win this fight, but Holloway hasn’t been finished since 2012, so this fight going the distance is more than possible.
A $20 wager that wins at -230 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook would return a $28.70 payout.
Robert Whittaker moneyline (+210, BetRivers)
The UFC 308 co-main event is a middleweight showdown between former champ, Robert Whittaker, and Khamzat Chimaev, who brings a perfect 13-0 record into the bout.
Since fighting three times in five weeks back in 2020, Chimaev has only appeared in four bouts since, being sidelined by a flurry of injuries. Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision in a fight that showed that he is indeed beatable.
Whittaker, on the other hand, is 2-0 this year with wins over Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. The former champ is eyeing another shot at regaining his belt. His only losses since 2015 have come against champions in Israel Adesanya (x2) and Dricus Du Plessis.
A $20 wager at +210 odds from BetRivers would return a $62.00 payout if it won.
Magomed Ankalaev to win by decision (-115, Caesars)
Light heavyweight contenders are set to collide at UFC 308 as Magomed Ankalaev puts his 12-fight unbeaten streak up against the always formidable Aleksandar Rakic, who hasn’t won a bout since March 2021.
Ankalaev has long been considered to be a legitimate threat to dethroning the current champ, Alex Pereira. No one would argue that Ankalaev’s strength of schedule isn’t all that impressive, as he is yet to defeat a top-five contender. Still, he is well-rounded and a difficult puzzle to solve.
Rakic went blow-for-blow with Jiri Prochazka in his most-recent bout, eventually succumbing to a TKO stoppage in the second round. Injuries have unfortunately plagued Rakic’s career to this point, but a win at UFC 308 would make him arguably the division’s top contender.
A winning $20 wager at -115 odds from Caesars Sportsbook would return a $37.39 payout.
Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy to go the distance (-275, bet365)
Dan Ige and Lerone Murphy could very well provide fireworks at UFC 308. Ige is well-known for his full-throttle fight style, while Murphy is yet to lose in seven UFC appearances.
Commendably, Ige stepped in on just hours notice at UFC 303, and still managed to take Diego Lopes the distance in a losing effort. Despite having just a 10-7 record in the UFC, Ige has never been finished. A decision could be in store.
Since joining the UFC back in 2019, Murphy has been flawless outside of a split draw in his debut. While Murphy has proven to have the ability to go the distance, keeping up with Ige’s pace might be difficult.
A $20 wager at -275 odds from bet365 would return a $27.27 payout if the bout went the distance.
Geoff Neal moneyline (-290, FanDuel)
In the UFC 308 featured prelim bout, Geoff Neal and Rafael dos Anjos will square off in a welterweight affair.
Dos Anjos is a former lightweight champion who is in the final stretch of his career. He has lost three of his last four bouts. Neal, meanwhile, is just 2-4 in his last six bouts – losing both of his last two appearances.
Both athletes have had very tough competition of late, and both have fared similarly. Neal, however, is more in his prime and we are taking him to get the job done via decision.
A winning $20 wager at -290 odds from FanDuel Sportsbook would return a $26.90 payout.