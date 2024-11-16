UFC 309 Jones vs. Miocic: Best bets for an epic showdown

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

All eyes will be on current UFC heavyweight champ Jon “Bones” Jones’ first title defense in the division as he takes on the legendary Stipe Miocic, who himself is snapping a long hiatus from the octagon. However, there are plenty of other fights to keep an eye on at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

Let’s dive into some UFC 309 best bets, including high-value method of victory props.

Method of victory: Jon Jones by points (+450, FanDuel)

Many UFC bettors are looking to place a bet on the night’s main event, but with Jones carrying odds around -700 at most shops, it’s tough to get money line value, except for perhaps as a parlay piece. For this bout, let’s hone in on method of victory.

For starters, Miocic has never won by submission, and neither fighter has lost that way, so it’s not worth exploring that option. The immediate instinct would be to bet on the heavily-favored Jones to find a knockout, but this one isn’t quite as straightforward.

First of all, Miocic is tough to knock out, and even though it’s happened a bit more towards the later stages of his career, he’s had a lot of time for recuperation and training ahead of this fight. Jones has also begun to rely on decision wins late in his career. Of his 27 total wins, 10 are by decision, but that includes 7 of his past 9 wins. Count on him to pick up another and retain his belt.

A $20 wager on this bet would yield a potential payout of $110, between a $90 profit and the return of the bettor’s stake.

Method of victory: Charles Oliveira by submission (+165, FanDuel)

To say that neither of these fighters is on a hot streak would be an understatement. Dating back to May of 2021, Chandler has lost three of his past four fights in UFC, while Oliveira has lost two of three since the fall of 2022.

However, one of the two will, barring a draw, pick up a much-needed win in this bout. Consider sticking with Oliveira, who is a favorite of around -270 depending on the sportsbook, a line that doesn’t provide much value. For this fight, bettors may want to turn back to the method of victory market.

Oliveira is the UFC’s all-time leader in both career submissions and total finishes, with 16 and 20, respectively, and Chandler’s most recent fight came by submission to Dustin Poirier, another finish artist, but one who specializes in knockouts. The relatively predictable option, but also the wise one, is to back Oliveira to extend his record and pick up the 17th submission of his remarkable career.

The total return from a $20 wager on this bet would be $53 dollars, including both profit and stake.

Karine Silva money line (-265, Caesars)

The decision to pair these fighters was an interesting one, with one in much better form than the other.

Silva has won 9 fights in a row, including four since jumping to UFC, and of her 18 career wins, only one came by decision. Suffice it to say that she’s on fire compared to her competitor, Viviane Araújo, who has lost three of her past four fights, all by unanimous decision. She could very well force Silva into a rare fight to the final bell (look for round totals and props when they become available), but don’t expect her to pull off the upset.

Even amidst her winning streak, Silva has struggled a bit in terms of percentage of strikes landed, but she’s done a great job landing significant ones and turning them into submissions. This is a clash of styles to be sure, so it should be a fun one, but expect the chalk to win, as Silva has already succeeded to such a great degree despite showing room for improvement.

Including one’s stake being returned, a $20 bet on this line would yield a $27.55 payout if it hits.

Ramiz Brahimaj money line (+115, Caesars)

It’s not entirely clear why Mickey Gall is a favorite while in the middle of a three-fight losing streak. That’s no fluke either. He hasn’t won consecutive fights since 2016, so it’s more than fair to say that his early-career successes may have been an exception rather than a rule.

The early fights that earned Gall his reputation came against essentially celebrity fighters. By contrast, Brahimaj has entered the promotion amidst less fanfare, but he’s quietly shown that he can compete. Over his past four fights, he’s lost twice by decision and won twice by finish, competing relatively well in each fight. After losing his first fight after a long injury-induced layoff, expect Brahimaj to bounce back well with the rust now shaken off and a less challenging opponent across from him.

Bassil Hafez money line (+205, Caesars)

The longest recommended underdog on this list is Bassil Hafez, a fighter who has more up his sleeve than his record might imply. He came into UFC back in July of 2023 with an extremely tough first fight in the promotion against Jack Della Maddalena, a bout he accepted on short notice, and still pushed the favored Della Maddalena to the brink in a loss by decision.

Next, he bounced back with a win over Mickey Gall, a favorite on tonight’s preliminary card. This tough path to where he is today leaves Hafez a more seasoned fighter than his match count would imply, especially compared to Oban Elliott, who has a better record, including a 2-0 mark in UFC, but hasn’t faced the same caliber of fighters.