Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and former lightweight champion Charles Oliviera will battle for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317 Saturday. There were a lot of moving parts to set up this match, with current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vacating the belt to challenge for the welterweight championship. Topuria vacated his featherweight championship in April in order to move up to the lightweight division.

Current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his title against Kai Kara-France to co-headline UFC 317. These fighters met in 2016 in an exhibition match, where Pantoja won by unanimous decision in a two-round bout. Here's a look at the full card for Saturday's event.

UFC 317 fight odds via Caesars

Christopher Ewert (-165) vs. Jackson McVay (+140)

Jhonata Diniz (-330) vs. Alvin Hines (+260)

Jacobe Smith (-2500) vs. Niko Price (+1200)

Viacheslav Borshchev (+150) vs. Terrance McKinney (-180)

Viviane Aruajo (+210) vs. Tracy Cortez (-260)

Hyder Amil (+130) vs. Jose Delgado (-155)

Gregory Rodrigues (-220) vs. Jack Hermansson (+180)

Payton Talbott (+150) vs. Felipe Lima (-180)

Joshua Van (-120) vs. Brandon Royval (+100)

Beneil Dariush (-110) vs. Renato Moicano (-110)

Alexandre Pantoja (-240) vs. Kai Kara-France (+200)

Ilia Topuria (-450) vs. Charles Oliviera (+350)

Topuria is 16-0 in his UFC career, which is why he's a strong favorite to claim the lightweight title. Even though he has won eight of his 16 fights by submission, he's -170 to win this fight by knockout/technical knockout while being +400 to win by submission. Topuria has won five of his last seven bouts via knockout. Oliviera is the more experienced fighter with a 35-10 record, but he has gone 2-2 across his last four fights. He had won 11 fights in a row prior to those last four bouts. He's a heavy underdog to win at +350 and his most likely method of victory is submission at +600.

Pantoja has won his last seven bouts, with four of those victories coming via decision and the other three via submission. Of Pantoja's 29 wins, 21 have come by decision or submission. He's +180 to win Saturday's fight via decision and +200 to win via submission. Kara-France is 25-11 overall and won his last fight via technical knockout but lost two fights prior to that. He is +400 to win via decision and +460 to win via knockout/technical knockout.