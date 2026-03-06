UFC returns exclusively on Paramount+ on Saturday, March 7, with UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 featuring a five-fight main card in Las Vegas. The main event is a battle of former champions as Max Holloway meets Charles Oliveira for the symbolic BMF title. We're breaking down what fans and bettors need to know ahead of UFC 326, with odds, picks and recent form for the main event and main card, which starts at 9 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 326: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 main event odds via DraftKings

Max Holloway (-220) vs. Charles Oliveira (+170)

The lightweight main event is going to be a contrast in styles, with Holloway likely to go for the knockout while Oliveira aims for a submission. Holloway (27-8) is a former featherweight champion and has won four of his past five fights, while his opponent, once the lightweight champion, has won three of his past six. Holloway, 34, defended his BMF title and sent Dustin Poirier into retirement with a decision victory at UFC 318 last July.

Oliveira (36-11-1) has alternated wins and losses and comes off a submission victory against Mateusz Gamrot last October. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expert holds the UFC record for submission victories with 17 and has 22 overall. Both fighters have tons of experience, with Oliveira tied for second in UFC victories all-time with 24 and Holloway tied for fourth with 23.

The Over/Under for total rounds at DraftKings is 2.5 (Over -175, Under +135) and the most likely outcome based on the odds is Holloway to win by KO/TKO, which is priced at +165. If the decision is by submission, Oleveira is the clear choice at +320, while Holloway to win by submission is the least likely result at +1400.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 main card odds via DraftKings

Caio Borralho (-278) vs. Reinier de Ridder (+225)



Rob Font (+195) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (-238)

Drew Dober (+102) vs. Michael Johnson (-122)

Gregory Rodrigues (-185) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+154)

The middleweight matchup between Borralho and de Ridder matches two fighters who are looking to rebound following surprising losses. De Ridder, 35, is a former ONE promotion champion and was expected to be on his way to a title shot when he won five consecutive fights. Then the Dutchman crashed hard in his last outing, with the fight against replacement Brendan Allen ending in a corner-stoppage TKO when de Ridder couldn't answer the bell to start the fifth round. The fighter blamed anemia and says he is healthy now, and he'll face another once-rising fighter coming off a disappointing outing.

Borralho (17-2-1) comes off a unanimous-decision loss to No. 2-ranked Nassourdine Imavov, and 10 of the 33-year-old Brazilian's 20 fights have ended by decision. De Ridder (21-3-0) typically goes for submissions, which is how 13 of his 21 victories have ended, and all three losses have come by KO/TKO. The most likely outcomes at DraftKings are Borralho to win by decision (+110) or KO/TKO/DQ (+330), while de Ridder is +1000 to win by decision or KO/TKO/DQ. The fight is favored heavily to go Over 2.5 Rounds, which is priced at +295 while Under 2.5 is at +150.

Big things were expected from Rosas Jr. when he became the youngest fighter to sign with UFC just before he turned 18. The 21-year-old has won four consecutive fights, but Font has been around the block a few times. Rosas won his first seven fights before beating Jay Perrin by submission in his UFC debut then losing by unanimous decision to Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287.

Font, 38, has won 22 of his 31 overall career fights, and eight of his nine losses have come by decision. The odds for the bantamweight bout at DraftKings show that this one is most likely to go the distance (Yes -200, No +145), and Rosas is +110 to win by decision. Font to win by decision is the +300 second choice, while the veteran to win by submission is a massive +4500 long shot. He has one career victory by submission.

The Dober vs. Johnson lightweight matchup could be a quick one, with the Over/Under on rounds set at 1.5 (Over -215, Under +165) and the Method of Victory KO/TKO/DQ priced at -200. Dober by KO/TKO/DQ is the top outcome at +175, with Johnson to win by the same method +200. You can get at least +2000 if you think either will win by submission. The 39-year-old Johnson (25-19) has won three straight fights, while Dober, 37, won his last fight in October to snap a three-bout losing streak.

The middlewight bout to kick off the main card is a rematch of a bout that saw the hyped Rodrigues stunned by a first-round KO loss to Ferreira back in 2023. Ferreira was making his UFC debut as a fill-in after coming out of the Contender Series. The 34-year-old Rodrigues (18-6) comes in on a 5-1 run over his past six fights. Ferreira (15-2) is 33 and is riding a three-fight win streak.

This one also is most likely to end early, with Under 1.5 Rounds priced at -120 at DraftKings. The most likely outcomes are Rodrigues to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+150) or Ferreira by the same method (+275). If it ends by submission, Rodrigues is far more likely to win, as he is +350 to earn a submission and Ferreira is +1400 to do the same.