Former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka will attempt to regain the crown Saturday in a matchup against rising contender Carlos Ulberg in the main event of UFC 327. The main card is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Kaseya Center in Miami and will be streamed live on Paramount+.

The 33-year-old Prochazka (32-5-1), who is a fan favorite because of his gladiator-type fighting style and eccentric personality, will be making his fourth title-fight appearance. His only two losses in the UFC came to Alex Pereira, who vacated the belt to pursue a third title at heavyweight on the UFC Freedom 250 card in June.

Ulberg (13-1) has long been regarded as a future title contender. The 35-year-old lost his UFC debut in 2021 but has since reeled off nine consecutive victories to position himself for his first title shot.

Even though the UFC 327 lost its original co-main event, a flyweight title fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira that was scrapped because of an injury to the champion Van, this card remains arguably the deepest in terms of talent and intriguing matchmaking that the UFC has offered in 2026.

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Many of the fights have near pick'em odds, including the main event which sees Prochazka as a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), with Ulberg priced at +100 in the latest sportsbook UFC odds.

When this fight was first announced, we had a slight lean toward Ulberg, the New Zealander whose glossy athleticism and stick-and-move style resemble that of his teammate and mentor, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

But Prochazka, who is known for his unbreakable will and resilience, is just too much of a trusted entity to bet against in this spot. Ulberg could win some early rounds with his technical approach and, should he do so for five rounds while staying out of harm's way, we'll just tip our hat. Prochazka won't surrender, and his immense passion for regaining the title will show in his relentless approach.

Even so, we are offering just a moderate lean on the Czech fighter in the main event but have more confident selections for the UFC 327 card that are listed below.

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UFC 327 selections

Curtis Blaydes (-120) vs. Josh Hokit (+100): Blaydes is a 10-year UFC veteran who has been a mainstay of the depth-deprived division and a consistent contender who has faced just about every top name in the division during his tenure. He has never won the UFC title, but it's worth noting he has shared the octagon twice with former champion Francis Ngannou and current title-holder Tom Aspinall. He is just 1-3 in those fights, with the lone win coming by way of injury to Aspinall in July 2022. Hokit is being fast-tracked into the limelight because the UFC is desperate for a new star in the heavyweight division. He has just two fights in the promotion under his belt but has made a name for himself by embracing a farcical heel personality. Even so, the skills he has shown have gained the respect of oddsmakers as the price illustrates. But we'll have to see it to believe it because the versatile Blaydes has faced such higher-level competition, and still yearns to regain a role in the title picture, that he'd have to be officially washed if he loses to an unproven Hokit.

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Johnny Walker (+125) vs. Dominick Reyes (-150): Reyes is best known for his UFC 247 title challenge against Jon Jones in January 2020 in which the former college football player gave the celebrated champion all he could handle for five rounds. He ultimately lost a close decision that many observers believed went the wrong way before stumbling to three consecutive knockout losses in which he sustained massive damage. Following a long layoff, Reyes beat three marginal opponents before getting knocked out by Ulberg in his last outing. Walker is a once-celebrated prospect who has been derailed by inconsistency and his own unsteady chin. Still, he is an explosive athlete, and we believe the first combatant to land a major shot will likely end the fight. At this juncture in both of their careers, we have a little more faith in Walker and will back him at the plus-money odds.

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Nate Landwehr (-110) vs. Cub Swanson (-110): This is a retirement fight for Swanson, a 15-year UFC veteran who is generally revered by the UFC fan base. His career includes wins over former champions such as Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira but also includes a four-fight losing streak, and he has never competed for a title. This matchup is an outlier in that announced retirement fights are rarely priced this tight. The departing fighter is often a significant underdog -- suggesting he may have outstayed his competitive viability -- or a major favorite, such as Michael Chiesa, who was gifted an easy matchup and was a -900 favorite against Niko Price two weeks ago in Seattle as a hometown retirement gift. The 42-year-old Swanson has remained relevant, with a 3-3 mark in his last six, including a knockout of fellow veteran Billy Quarantillo in his last outing. But he's going up against a wild and sinister opponent in the journeyman Landwehr, who has lost consecutive fights and could see his roster spot jeopardized with another defeat. The 37-year-old Landwehr specializes in chaos, and we expect Swanson will oblige, to the delight of the fans but likely to his own detriment in his final UFC appearance.

Josh Nagel is the combat sports editor for Sportline and its lead boxing analyst. His 2025 boxing selections netted a profit of more than $2,500 for SportsLine members. Check out SportsLine here to see more of his analysis and predictions.