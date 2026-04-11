Sports fans interested in UFC betting have an opportunity to use the latest DraftKings promo code when wagering on UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg on Saturday, April 11. The event is available exclusively on Paramount+ and will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami. The main event is a title fight for the UFC light heavyweight championship, Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg. There are plenty of UFC 327 picks to make ahead of Saturday's main UFC 327 fight card.

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UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg odds via DraftKings

Jiri Prochazka (-118) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-102)

Prochazka has registered 32 victories in his MMA career, with a whopping 28 of those coming via knockout. He's won his last two fights and three of his last five, all of which have ended by knockout or TKO. Prochazka to win via knockout/TKO on Saturday is +150 at DraftKings. Ulberg has won his last nine fights and is also registering most of his wins via knockout/TKO. He's +180 to win via knockout/TKO on Saturday, though two of his last three fights have ended via unanimous decision.

UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg main card, odds via DraftKings

Azamat Murzakanov (-198) vs. Paulo Costa (+164)

Curtis Blaydes (-135) vs. Josh Hokit (+114)

Dominick Reyes (-135) vs. Johnny Walker (+114)

Cub Swanson (+102) vs. Nate Landwehr (-122)

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Murzakanov will put his perfect record on the line when he faces Costa on Saturday. The Russian enters UFC 327 with a 16-0 record, with 12 of his wins coming via knockout/TKO. His last three victories have all come by this method and while he's +200 to win via knockout/TKO on Saturday, his most likely method of victory is via decision at +165. Costa is also a knockout merchant but he's struggled of late, losing four of his last six bouts. He's priced at +400 to win by knockout/TKO on Saturday.

Five of Blaydes' last six fights have ended via knockout/TKO and he was on the winning side of three of those bouts. The American is as likely to win via decision (+225) as he is via knockout/TKO but Hokit is also priced at +225 to win via knockout/TKO. He's won four fights in a row and five of his last six by this method. Bettors might be wise to take the Under on 1.5 rounds for this bout, which is priced at +145 on DraftKings. Blaydes has shown the ability to take fights past the first round, but five of Hokit's last six fights have concluded in the first round.

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Reyes lost to Ulberg in his last fight, which snapped a two-fight winning streak. He's taking on Walker, who has won 17 of his 22 MMA fights via knockout/TKO. It's not surprising to see knockout/TKO as the most likely method of victory for both fighters with Reyes priced at +110 and Walker coming in at +185.

Like Blaydes, Swanson has shown some ability to go the distance with most of his victories split between knockouts and decisions. The 42-year old has a mixed record of late with a 3-3 record, and each of his last three fights have gone three rounds. Landwehr has lost his last two bouts and three of his last four. Surprisingly, all three of his losses have gone three rounds while his lone win came in the first round. This fight is -130 to go Over 2.5 rounds.