Saturday brings another night of UFC on Paramount+, and UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg, boasts a strong card from top to bottom. MMA fans can use the latest Kalshi promo to trade on the bouts. The main event on Saturday's five-fight main card at Kaseya Center in Miami is a UFC light heavyweight title bout between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg.

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Best UFC 327 trades for Saturday, April 11

Prochazka is 32-5-1 in his MMA career, and 28 of those 32 victories came via knockout. The Czech fighter was named Performer of the Night in both of his fights in 2025, when he knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 320 and defeated Jamahal Hill via TKO at UFC 311. Prochazka's only losses in his past 18 fights have come in a pair of title bouts against Alex Pereira. Ulberg (14-1-0) is on a nine-fight win streak, with his only setback coming to Kennedy Nzechukwu in March 2021. He has eight knockouts and four submission victories. This is expected to be a tight fight with most outlets giving Prochazka a 54% chance to win. Both fighters are priced at 50 cents per share at Kalshi.

All five fights on the UFC 327 main card appear to be evenly matched, and Azamat Murzakanov will be putting his 16-0 record on the line against Paulo Costa in a light heavyweight co-main event. Costa (15-4-0) has lost four of his past six fights but beat Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision at UFC 318 last summer. Murzakanov is smaller (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) than Costa (6 feet, 205) but his power makes him dangerous. The Russian has 12 knockouts among his 16 victories while Costa has 11 wins by KO, so this should be a brawl. The best value at Kalshi is on Costa, who has a 38% win probability at many outlets but is priced at 31 cents at Kalshi.

Josh Hokit also brings an unblemished record into Saturday and he'll face Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout. Blaydes (19-5-1) has a lot more experience, and the 35-year-old has won five of his past seven fights. Thirteen of his 19 victories have come via knockout, while the 28-year-old Hokit (8-0-0) has five by KO and three by submission. He has won his past four by TKO, and the past two earned Performance of the Night honors. Still, most outlets give Blaydes close to a 58% chance to win while Kalshi has shares on the veteran priced at 50 cents apiece.

The Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker light heavyweight bout and the Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr featherweight showdown also should be tightly contested. Reyes (15-5-0) has the better chance to win, according to most outlets but Walker (22-9-1) has about a 47% probability to take the victory, and Kalshi's shares on Walker are 41 cents each.

The final bout is a clash of veterans, and Landwehr (18-7) is given a slight edge despite coming in on a two-fight losing streak. The 42-year-old Swanson (30-14) has alternated wins and losses over his past six fights, with his TKO victory against Billy Quarantillo in December 2024 his most recent outing. Landwehr's probability to win is about 55% at many outlets and Kalshi prices his shares at 49 cents apiece.