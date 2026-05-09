Khamzat Chimaev puts his undefeated record on the line on Saturday, May 9, at UFC 328 on Paramount+ where he'll take on Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight championship. Chimaev is the current champion while Strickland is a former champion hoping to reclaim the belt. Here's a look at the latest UFC 328 odds, fight card and best bets for the event, which will feature two title fights.

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UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland main event odds via DraftKings

Khamzat Chimaev (-575) vs. Sean Strickland (+425)

Chimaev's last six victories have been split between decisions and submissions. He's priced at -105 to win via submission and +300 to win by decision. Three of his last six fights ended in the first round, but his last bout at UFC 319 went the full five rounds. Strickland is 2-2 in his last four fights and he has not lost any fight by submission. His most recent fight was a knockout victory over Anthony Hernandez in a main event bout in late February. He's a +850 longshot to defeat Chimaev by decision and +900 to win via knockout/TKO.

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UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland main card odds via DraftKings

Joshua Van (+136) vs. Tatsuro Taira (-162)

Alexander Volkov (-142) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (+120)

Sean Brady (-100) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+142)

King Green (-440) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+340)

Van, the current UFC flyweight champion, will put his belt on the line when he fights Taira on Saturday. He's won six fights in a row with four coming via decision and two by knockout/TKO. Van is +300 to win this bout via knockout/TKO and +400 to win via decision. Taira was in the main event in three of his last four fights, winning two and losing one. The Japanese fighter was 16-0 before being on the wrong side of a decision against Brandon Royval. He's got most of his wins by submission, and he's +200 to win that way on Saturday.

Volkov is a veteran heavyweight fighter who will be looking for his 40th win when he battles Cortes-Acosta, who has won each of his last three fights by knockout/TKO. He's priced at +450 to win by knockout/TKO but his favored method of victory is actually decision (+240). Volkov is +120 to win by decision, but he does have 24 knockouts in his career, and he's +500 to win via this method on Saturday.

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After losing at UFC 322 to Michael Morales, Brady will try to bounce back against Buckley. Though nine of Brady's 18 wins have come via decision, two of his last three victories were by submission and he's +330 to win that way on Saturday. Buckley was on a six-fight winning streak before losing to Kamaru Usman via decision in a main event bout last June. Of his 21 victories, 15 have come by knockout and he's +250 to add another knockout victory to his resume in this fight.

Green recovered from back-to-back losses with two wins in a row, most recently taking down Daniel Zellhuber via knockout in Mexico City in February of this year. He's got 12 knockouts in his career and he's +215 to add another to his total against Stephens, who has just one win in his last 10 fights. Stephens has only been knocked out twice in that span though, and 14 of his 22 career losses have come by decision.