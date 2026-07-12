UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 odds, picks, predictions, fight card, best sportsbook promos on Saturday

One of the biggest UFC icons makes his return to the ring on Saturday, July 11 in a main event fight at UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 in Paradise, Nev. at T-Mobile Arena. That's right, Conor McGregor is coming back after a five-year hiatus to fight Max Holloway in a rematch of a 2013 bout which the Irishman won by decision. McGregor has not fought since suffering a broken leg in his second 2021 bout with Dustin Poirier, while Holloway has regularly been part of the UFC circuit. Fans can stream all of Saturday's action exclusively on Paramount+. If you're interested in betting on McGregor vs. Holloway 2, sign up for FanDuel to get up to $1,000 bet reset tokens:

If you're wondering how to bet on McGregor vs. Holloway or any of the other fights on Saturday's UFC 329 card, take a look at the latest promo offers at the best betting apps and betting sites in the chart below before making your wagers.

Where to bet on UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway

Here's a look at where fans and bettors can participate in UFC betting for Saturday's event, along with the latest offers and promo codes for the top sportsbooks.

We'll go over these offers and how to sign up at each sportsbook in more detail below.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager

Fans looking to bet on UFC 329 can use the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 when they spend $5 or more. If you're interested in signing up, follow the steps below.

Click here to be taken to DraftKings Sportsbook. Create an account by entering all required information, such as your name, payment details and email. Make a deposit of at least $5, and then spend $5 or more. You'll get $200 in bonus funds instantly. These bonus funds cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after being issued.

Spend $5+ on McGregor vs. Holloway and more UFC 329 at DraftKings to get $200:

FanDuel Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens

Use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens if you bet $5 or more for five days. Here's how the offer works and how you can sign up.

Click here to go to FanDuel Sportsbook. Create an account by entering your name, email, payment information and other required fields. Make a deposit of $5+ and a first wager of $5+. There's no odds requirement. If your qualifying bet loses, you'll be credited up to $200 with a bet reset token. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. They expire after seven days.

Get up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens with FanDuel:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with promo code CBSSPORTS

The BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS allows new users to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Depending on the state you live in, you may have an offer available for $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.

Click here to go to BetMGM Sportsbook. Create an account by entering all required information, such as name, email and payment details. Be sure to use the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of $10. Place a wager on any market, as there's no minimum odds requirement for this offer. If your initial wager is $50 or more and loses, you'll receive five bonus bet slips dividing your initial wager. If your initial wager is less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet slip worth that amount. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn and they expire seven days after being issued.

Sign up with BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you wager on UFC 329:

Fanatics Sportsbook: 10x$100 in FanCash or 100% profit boosts with promo code CBSFAN

There are also two offers with the Fanatics promo code CBSFAN depending on where you live. The profit boost offer is available for New York-based users only, while the FanCash offer is a national promotion. Here's how it works.

Click here to be taken to Fanatics Sportsbook. Create an account using the promo code CBSFAN. If you're in New York, you can choose which offer you'd like to have. Make a wager up to $100 using the promotion. If your wager loses, you'll receive the amount of the wager in FanCash. FanCash is not able to be cashed out or withdrawn until the one-time playthrough requirement is fulfilled. It expires seven days after being issued.

Use the Fanatics promo code CBSFAN to get 10x$100 in FanCash or 10 100% profit boosts:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after an initial wager of $10 or more. If you're interested in securing this offer, follow the steps below.

Click here to be taken to bet365. Sign up for an account by entering your name, payment details and other required information. Make a deposit of $10+ and a qualifying wager of $10+. While there's no odds requirement for this bet, it must settle within 30 days. Users will be issued $150 in bonus bets after making the wager. These bonus bets expire seven days after being issued and cannot be cashed out or withdrawn.

Sign up with bet365 to get $150 in bonus bets after a first bet of $10+ on UFC 329:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

You can also get $150 in bonus bets with latest Hard Rock Bet promo code after you wager $5+ with the sportsbook, though your bet must win to receive those bonus funds. Here's how to claim the offer.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name and payment details. Make a $5+ bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. You will get $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 slips, provided your first wager wins. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. They expire seven days after being issued.

Get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5+ wins when you sign up with Hard Rock Bet:

McGregor vs. Holloway odds via DraftKings

Point spread: Holloway -5.5 (-240)

Money line: McGregor (+275), Holloway (-345)

Total rounds: 2.5 (Over -125, Under -105)

While McGregor is getting a lot of hype, he has been out of competitive fighting for a five-year period and his last two results against Poirier were not flattering. He has lost three of his last four fights but that hasn't stopped oddsmakers from giving him more than just a puncher's chance in this encounter. Holloway has not been in great form either, losing two of his last three fights, but he holds the UFC record for most strikes and most significant strikes by a wide margin. McGregor is a former featherweight and lightweight champion, while Holloway held the featherweight championship once.

McGregor has knockouts for 19 of his 22 wins, and he's +350 to score a knockout/TKO victory against Holloway on Saturday. Holloway has won 13 of his fights by decision and another 12 by knockout, but he's -135 to win via knockout/TKO and +500 to win by decision. Oddsmakers might be giving some love to McGregor on the money line and the total rounds but it sure seems like Holloway is expected to make quick work of the Irishman in the UFC 329 main event.

Bet on McGregor vs. Holloway with DraftKings, where new users can get $200 after spending $5+:

McGregor vs. Holloway main card odds via DraftKings

Benoit Saint-Denis (-142) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+120)

Cody Sandhagen (-142) vs. Mario Bautista (+120)

Brandon Royval (+195) vs. Lone'er Kavanagh (-238)

King Green (-120) vs. Terrance McKinney (+100)

Saint-Denis, a former French Special Forces soldier, has won his last four fights heading into Saturday's bout. Two of this wins were by submission and two were via knockout/TKO. He's priced at +320 to win by either method, while Saint-Denis to win via decision comes in at +350. Pimblett had nine straight wins before losing his last fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. Of his 23 wins, 10 have come via submission and he's +600 to win by that method at UFC 329.

Of Sandhagen's six UFC losses, four have come in his last eight fights. Most of his victories have come via knockout or decision but he's +165 to win by the latter method on Saturday compared to +380 for a knockout/TKO victory. Bautista has won nine of his last 10 fights, with his most recent victory coming against Vinicius Oliviera in a headliner bout at UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliviera. Of those nine victories, five have come via decision and four are via submission. You can back Bautista to win via decision against Sandhagen at +165, and he's +1000 to win by submission.

Royval has lost three of his last five fights, including a headliner bout via knockout against Manel Kape in his last bout. He did get two wins by decision in fights that lasted the full five rounds, so he has proven he can go the distance. Kavanagh has lost just once in his UFC career, and nine of his 10 wins have come by either knockout or decision. He's +140 to win by decision against Royval and +245 to land a knockout blow.

Even though Green's 35 wins are somewhat evenly distributed across the three methods of victory, oddsmakers are expecting his fight against McKinney to end in a knockout. That's largely because McKinney has never won a fight by decision. In fact, he hasn't even had a fight end via decision. McKinney has nine knockouts to his name but he's also been laid out five times. He's +165 to win via knockout/TKO, while Green is +200 to win by this method.

Use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to wager on UFC 329 on Saturday to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: