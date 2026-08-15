UFC 330 odds, predictions, time: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry picks by elite MMA expert

Defending champion Islam Makhachev battles No. 1 ranked contender Ian Machado Garry for the UFC welterweight championship in the main event at UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. The five-bout main UFC 330 fight card is scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

In the main event, Makhachev is a -360 favorite (risk $360 to win $100) in the UFC 330 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Machado Garry is at +285. Also on the main fight card is the women's strawweight title fight between Mackenzie Dern (-198) and Gillian Robertson (+164). Before locking in any UFC 330 picks, make sure you see the UFC 330 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Marley has studied Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry from every angle and revealed his top betting picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry preview

Makhachev, 34, is a highly decorated Russian fighter who holds several UFC lightweight records. Among them include longest winning streak (14), most title fight wins (5), most successful title defenses (4) and highest significant strike accuracy at 59.5%. He is the 11th multi-division champion in UFC history. He is a three-time Fight of the Night recipient as well as a three-time Performance of the Night winner.

Makhachev has compiled a 28-1 all-time record as a professional. He has five wins by knockout, 13 by submission and 10 by decision. He is on a 16-bout winning streak. He suffered his lone defeat to Adriano Martins by knockout at UFC 192 on Oct. 3, 2015. Makhachev was the CBS Sports 2023 MMA Fighter of the Year. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Machado Garry, 28, who is from Ireland, was a Cage Warriors welterweight champion prior to joining UFC in July 2021. He made his MMA debut in February 2019, earning a unanimous decision victory over James Sheehan at Cage Warriors 101. After starting his career 7-0, he joined UFC where he knocked out Jordan Williams at 4:59 of the first round at UFC 268. He continued his winning ways, compiling a 15-0 record before losing a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 on Dec. 7, 2024.

In 18 career matches, he is 17-1 with seven wins by knockout, one by submission and nine by decision. He is a one-time Performance of the Night winner and tied for the third-longest winning streak in UFC welterweight division history at eight. Machado Garry was a 2023 second team MMA All-Star. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry picks: He is backing Esteban Ribovics (-470) to beat Edson Barboza (+360) via (T)KO.

"This should be a fun striking match, but Ribovics is getting Barboza at the end of his career," Marley said. "Maybe the fight starts close, but I like Ribovics to start to pull away with volume, and I'll pick those shots to add up and for him to get a TKO win. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry picks

Marley also has strong picks for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and other bouts on the UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry card. He's also backing an underdog who is "the better and more dangerous grappler" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC 330 main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Islam Makhachev (-360) vs. Ian Machado Garry (+285)

Mackenzie Dern (-198) vs. Gillian Robertson (+164)

Jalin Turner (-110) vs. Kaue Fernandes (-110)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-700) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+500)

Edson Barboza (+500) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-700)