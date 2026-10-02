Ranked women's flyweight fighters meet when top-ranked Natalia Silva battles No. 8 Wang Cong in the main event at UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Silva, who is unbeaten in nearly a decade, has won 14 consecutive bouts. Wang has won four bouts in a row. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+, with the early prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

In the main event, Silva is a -205 favorite (risk $205 to win $100) in the UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Wang is at +170. Elsewhere on the main card, Payton Talbott is a -625 favorite against Deiveson Figueiredo (+455) in a men's bantamweight bout. Before locking in any UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang picks, make sure you see the UFC 332 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns at

betting sites.

Now, Marley has studied Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong from every angle and revealed his top picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong preview

Silva, 29, who turned pro in April 2015, has been dominant since joining UFC in June 2022. In 26 career matches, she has compiled a 20-5-1 record. She has five wins by knockout, seven by submission and seven by decision. She also has one win by disqualification. She has the second-longest win streak in UFC women's flyweight division history at eight.

She is No. 4 in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. She is highly accomplished with one Fight of the Night honor and one Performance of the Night accolade. She has the highest striking differential in UFC women's flyweight division history at 2.45, and the highest takedown defense percentage in the division at 90.3%. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Wang, 34, is also a successful kickboxer and Muay Thai competitor. She began her MMA career in July 2022, before joining UFC in May 2024. In 11 career matches, she has compiled a 10-1 record. She has two wins by knockout, two by submission and six by decision. She is coming off a unanimous decision win over Tracy Cortez at UFC 329 on July 11.

She is a one-time Performance of the Night honoree. As an amateur, Wang won a gold medal in sanshou at the 2013 World Wushu Championships, as well as a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. She was a silver medalist in boxing at the 2019 World Championships. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang picks at the best betting apps: He is backing Court McGee (+195) via split decision over Eric Nolan (-238) in a men's welterweight bout on the early preliminary card.

"McGee can give him problems with his pressure game, and if he wrestles heavily, I think he can win minutes or get a sub," Marley told SportsLine. "I'd rather side with the old man at these odds." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang picks

Marley also has strong picks for Silva vs. Wang as well as every other bout on the UFC 332 fight card. He's also backing an underdog who is "the better minute winner" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Silva vs. Wang, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC 332 main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Natalie Silva (-205) vs. Wang Cong (+170)

Deiveson Figueiredo (+455) vs. Payton Talbott (-625)

King Green (+205) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-250)

Roberto Soldic (-325) vs. Khaos Williams (+260)

Ateba Gautier (-218) vs. Roman Kopylov (+180)