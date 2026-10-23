Champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight championship when he meets top contender Movsar Evloev in the main event of UFC 333 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Yas West, United Arab Emirates on Saturday. Volkanovski is on a two-bout winning streak after defeating Diego Lopes by unanimous decision as he defended his title in February, tying the record for most UFC featherweight title wins with eight. Evloev, meanwhile, is unbeaten through his first 20 professional matches. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Paramount+, with the early prelims beginning at 10 a.m. ET. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

In the main event, Volkanovski is a slight -112 favorite (risk $112 to win $100) in the UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Evloev is at -108. Elsewhere on the main card, champion Peter Yan is a -135 favorite against Merab Dvalishvili (+114) in a men's bantamweight title bout. Before locking in any UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev picks, make sure you see the UFC 333 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns at

betting sites.

Now, Marley has studied Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev from every angle and revealed his top picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev preview

Volkanovski, 38, is considered by many to be one of the greatest featehrweights of all time. He is No. 2 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings and has been dominant for much of his career. He had been a professional boxer as well as an MMA fighter, but was signed to UFC in 2016. In 32 career MMA matches, he has compiled a 28-4 record. He has 13 wins by knockout, three by submission and 12 by decision.

He is a highly accomplished fighter. He is a two-time UFC featherweight champion, successfully defending his title five times during his first reign, and two more times in his second. He was the first Australian-born fighter to win a UFC championship. He is a five-time Fight of the Night winner, as well as a one-time Performance of the Night honoree. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Evloev, 32, began his MMA career in 2014, and competed at M-1 Global, where he is a former bantamweight champion. As of July 15, he is No. 1 in the Meta UFC featherweight rankings. In 20 career bouts, he has registered three wins by knockout, four by submission and 13 by decision. He is coming off a majority decision win over Lerone Murphy at UFC Fight Night: Evloev vs. Murphy on March 21.

He is an accomplished fighter. He has the second-most takedowns landed in UFC featherweight division history with 49. He is also tied for the highest winning percentage in UFC history with a minimum of 10 fights. He was also the first fighter in UFC history to start his career with 10 consecutive decision wins. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev picks at the best betting apps: He is backing Grant Dawson (-115) to beat Nurullo Aliev (-105) via unanimous decision in a men's lightweight bout on the preliminary card.

"These guys are both very good grapplers and either guy could have top control success or lock up a submission," Marley said. "Aliev might be stronger and more dangerous early, but I do expect him to slow down as the fight moves along. Not only do I give Dawson the cardio advantage, but he is also the better striker of the two if the wrestling does cancel out. I slightly favor Dawson here, so I'll pick him to win rounds 2 and 3 if he can't get a late finish." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev picks

Marley also has strong picks for Volkanovski vs. Evloev as well as every other bout on the UFC 333 fight card. He's also backing an underdog who is "able to keep a pace for three full rounds" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Volkanovski vs. Evloev, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC 332 main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Alexander Volkanovski (-112) vs. Movsar Evloev (-108)

Peter Yan (-135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (+114)

Lone'er Kavanagh (-118) vs. Ramazan Temirov (-102)

Alexander Volkov (-125) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+125)

Aaron Pico (-148) vs. Losene Keita (+124)