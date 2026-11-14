Defending champion Ciryl Gane battles fourth-ranked Josh Hokit for the UFC heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday. Gane, 36, won the interim UFC heavyweight championship in June with a TKO win over Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250. Hokit, 28, is coming off a TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250. The five-bout main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

In the main event, Gane is a -230 favorite (risk $230 to win $100) in the UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Hokit is at +190. Elsewhere on the main card, defending champion Kayla Harrison is a -166 favorite against Amanda Nunes (+140) in a women's bantamweight title bout. Before locking in any UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit picks, make sure you see the UFC 334 predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

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Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $10,000, and since May 2018, he has returned well over $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past five years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed Marley's UFC betting picks could have seen huge returns at

betting sites.

Now, Marley has studied Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit from every angle and revealed his top picks for sports betting apps. Head to SportsLine to see them.

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Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit preview

Gane has three wins in his last four bouts, including one no contest. He began his MMA career in 2018, before joining UFC a year later. He won his first 10 bouts, before suffering his first loss on Jan. 22, 2022, by unanimous decision to Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight championship. In 17 career matches, he has posted a 14-2-1 record. He has seven wins by knockout, three by submission and four by decision.

Gane became the first French fighter to become an undisputed UFC champion. He was also the second-ever UFC fighter to win an interim championship twice. He is a four-time Performance of the Night winner and also a one-time Fight of the Night recipient. In 2019, he was the second-ranked Newcomer of the Year. Check out SportsLine to see Marley's picks and analysis.

Hokit, who was on the practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, began his professional MMA career in 2023. He competed in Dana White's Contender Series 78 in August 2025, and earned a UFC contract in November 2025. He is 10-0 to start his career, including six wins by knockout, three by submission and one by decision. He is a one-time Fight of the Night recipient.

He is also a three-time Performance of the Night honoree. He has also set several UFC heavyweight bout records. Among them, is most significant strikes landed in a three-round heavyweight bout with 177, as well as the most significant head strikes landed with 164. He also has the second-most significant strikes landed in any heavyweight bout with 177. You can only see Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit predictions

One of of Marley's UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit picks at the best betting apps: He is backing underdog Drew Dober (+154) to beat Chris Duncan (-185) by TKO.

"This could be a car crash and either guy could get an early finish," Marley said. "Duncan should be the better wrestler but this should be a fun striking match for as long as it lasts, and that's where Dober needs to try and keep the fight. I don't have a strong lean either way, so I'll side with the underdog by KO." See who else to back here.

How to make UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit picks

Marley also has strong picks for Gane vs. Hokit as well as every other bout on the UFC 334 fight card. He's also backing an underdog who is "a well-rounded fighter" to emerge with a big victory. He's sharing who it is only at SportsLine.

Who wins Gane vs. Hokit, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $21,000 on his UFC picks since May 2018, and find out.

UFC 334 main fight card, odds

See picks at SportsLine.

(Odds from DraftKings and subject to change)

Ciryl Gane (-230) vs. Josh Hokit (+190)

Kayla Harrison (-166) vs. Amanda Nunes (+140)

Caio Borralho (-155) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+130)

Uros Medic (-155) vs. Kevin Holland (+130)

Bilal Hasan (-1000) vs. Luis Gurule (+650)